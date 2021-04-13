Alcazar SUV to target even Creta owners who want to upgrade: Hyundai

Alcazar SUV to target even Creta owners who want to upgrade: HyundaiUpdated: 13 Apr 2021, 03:20 PM IST
- Alcazar is Hyundai's first foray into the three-row SUV segment in India and could be a viable option for larger families. Tarun Garg - Director for Marketing, Sales and Service at Hyundai Motor India - explained that the preference and demand for SUVs is strong enough for each product to succeed.
TRENDING NEWSSee All
Maruti cars dominate top-five sales list in India for fourth consecutive year
2 min read . 11:07 AM IST
From Safari to Alcazar, three-row SUVs may make mighty sense in Covid times
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Alcazar a unique product, may also attract existing Creta customers: Hyundai
2 min read . 03:14 PM IST