2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR: Top 10 features

2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR: Top 10 featuresUpdated: 21 Jun 2021, 02:28 PM IST
- Jaguar Land Rover has opened bookings for F-Pace SVR performance SUV in India with the claim that it is faster and more feature-rich than ever before. Here is a look at top 10 features of the performance SUV.
TRENDING NEWSSee All
Maruti Suzuki to hike prices of cars from July due to rise in production costs
2 min read . 11:41 AM IST
Flex-fuel engines to get mandatory for carmakers in India, says Nitin Gadkari
1 min read . 08:58 AM IST
Yamaha plans to exploit trend in favour of personal mobility amid Covid-19
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST
Alcazar base variant costlier than rivals. Hyundai betting big on features
2 min read . 12:17 PM IST