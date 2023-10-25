HT Auto
Subaru's air mobility concept displayed at Japan auto show looks other-worldly

Japanese automaker Subaru Corporation has showcased an air mobility concept vehicle at the Japan Mobility Show, formerly called the 'Tokyo Motor Show'. The auto exhibition will open to public from October 27 and go on till November 5. The automaker's flying car concept gives a sneak peak into its vision for future mobility solutions at a time when various companies are working on the development of personal air mobility. The concept also communicates Subaru's efforts to strengthen its bond with society.

Updated on: 25 Oct 2023, 13:53 PM
A general view of Subaru's Air Mobility Concept vehicle at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan.
A general view of Subaru's Air Mobility Concept vehicle at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan.

The company has developed the flying car concept with a vision to revolutionize personal air mobility in the future. The concept symbolizes “more freedom in mobility" while bringing together electrification and automation technologies. The company has informed that engineers from the aerospace and automotive divisions are currently working together on flight demonstrations.

Also Read : Honda showcases flying car, Toyota reveals EV concept at Japan Auto Show

In terms of design, the flying car concept looks other-worldly, sporting a flat body with C-shaped headlights and taillamps with 'Subaru' branding in between. Six propellers have been fixed on the sides inside circular body panels while the driver cabin is fixed in the centre with a black glass covering. The silver finish on the body panels makes the concept car look premium.

Apart from the flying car concept, Subaru unveiled a sport mobility concept as well. The battery electric vehicle (BEV) concept evokes the evolution of the Subaru Sport values and is based on the concept of a driver at the center. With a low seating position, the car is designed to ensure that the driver gets a good outside visibility and perceptibility.

The body panels of the concept car have been designed to minimize surfaces and character lines, creating a clean, three-dimensional shape for better airflow. Other showcases include newly debuted models in Japan as well as some recently updates models.

First Published Date: 25 Oct 2023, 13:51 PM IST

