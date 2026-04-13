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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Upcoming Ktm 990 Smt Spied In Near Production Guise With Radar Tech

Upcoming KTM 990 SMT spied in near-production guise with radar tech

By: Ayush Chakraborty
Updated on: 13 Apr 2026, 13:20 pm
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  • KTM 990 SMT spotted testing with radar-based rider aids, 947cc engine, and production-ready design ahead of global debut.

KTM’s upcoming 990 SMT has been spied testing with advanced rider aids and a powerful parallel-twin engine (@YouTube/MOTOBOB)
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KTM appears to be gearing up to expand its big-bike lineup, as the upcoming 990 SMT has been spied while testing in Europe. While still under camouflage, the latest test mule does look closer to a production-ready model, suggesting that a global debut may not be too far away.

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From what we can see, the motorcycle carries a semi-faired design with a projector LED headlamp mounted in the centre, complemented by aggressive LED daytime running lights typical of KTM. Among the key additions on this prototype is a front-mounted radar module, implying that the 990 SMT may include rider assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control and collision warning.

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The bike comes riding on 17-inch alloys shod in road-focused tyres. These are fitted with WP-sourced callipers developed in-house for braking performance. Suspension duties are taken care of by upside-down forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, both sourced from WP.

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The 990 SMT is expected to carry over KTM’s 947 cc, LC8c parallel-twin engine, the same power unit that drives the 990 Duke. In the upcoming bike, the motor is likely to produce around 120 bhp and 103 Nm of torque, with tuning expected to favour a balance between sportiness and long-distance touring capability.

The 990 SMT is anticipated to make its global debut later this year. However, a launch in India seems unlikely at this stage.

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First Published Date: 13 Apr 2026, 13:20 pm IST
TAGS: upcoming bikes motorcycles ktm
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