TVS Motor could be preparing to withdraw the Star City Plus from the Indian market, with the 110cc commuter motorcycle no longer appearing on the company's official website. While the manufacturer has not announced its discontinuation, the move suggests that the model may have reached the end of its run. Its absence also points to a possible consolidation of TVS' entry-level commuter range, which has included the Star City Plus, Sport and Radeon .

The Star City Plus is no longer featured among the motorcycles listed on TVS Motor's Indian website. The Radeon and Sport continue to be part of the manufacturer's commuter portfolio, leaving the Star City Plus's future uncertain. The company has not indicated whether the motorcycle will return to the lineup or receive a replacement.

The removal could be linked to limited demand for the model. The company has also not confirmed yet whether production or sales have been brought to a halt.

Few updates since its launch

Introduced in India in 2014, the Star City Plus remained in TVS' commuter portfolio for more than a decade. Its most notable update came in March 2021, when the motorcycle received a 'Roto Petal' front disc brake. Subsequent changes were largely limited to engine revisions required to meet updated emission standards.

The lack of substantial product updates in recent years may have affected its ability to remain competitive against newer offerings in the segment. The apparent withdrawal would therefore mark the possible conclusion of a long-running model in TVS' budget motorcycle range.

Engine and features

The Star City Plus used a 109.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine paired with a four-speed gearbox. It produced 8.2 bhp and 8.7 Nm of peak torque, making it a straightforward commuter offering focused on everyday use.

Its equipment included an LED headlamp, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a USB charging port and an electric self-start function. The motorcycle also came with 17-inch alloy wheels and tubeless tyres. Distinctive graphics on the fuel tank were among its visual identifiers.

TVS' website listing is not, by itself, confirmation of the model's discontinuation. An official statement from the manufacturer will be needed to establish whether the Star City Plus has been permanently withdrawn from the Indian market.

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