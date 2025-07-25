Norton Motorcycles showcases upcoming lineup to PM Narendra Modi and UK PM Kier Starmer

TVS -owned Norton Motorcycles showcased its upcoming motorcycle lineup to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Kier Starmer on Thursday, July 25. The British marque will enter the Indian market by the end of 2025, and it is among the early beneficiaries of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement, which will make its bikes more accessible than originally expected. Greenlit on May 6, 2025, the FTA drops import duties on made-in-UK cars and two-wheelers from over 100 per cent to just 10 per cent.

The brand will launch six new bikes in India by 2027, with select models expected to be locally manufactured in collaboration with TVS to target the middleweight segment. For 2025, TVS will bring Norton’s premium motorcycles to our shores as CBUs. The lineup currently consists of three models, Commando 961, V4SV, and V4CR, and all are built at Norton’s Solihull factory in the UK. These will be positioned as the flagship models to establish the brand before launching its made-in-India products.

The British brand has also teased an upcoming motorcycle on its social channels, which is set to make its global debut at the EICMA 2025 show in Milan, Italy. While the teaser does not specify the model, it is expected to be the next-gen Norton V4SV, according to the latest spy shots of a test mule.

TVS and Norton Motorcycles:

The TVS Motor Company acquired Norton Motorcycles for ₹153 crore amid the latter’s financial crisis. The Indian manufacturer has worked with the British marque extensively to facilitate the turnaround and has invested ₹1,000 crore in the process. The company has been working on improving the current range of motorcycles while introducing all-new offerings within the last few years.

Norton’s upcoming motorcycle range:

The Norton V4SV was showcased at the TVS pavilion earlier this year during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Norton Motorcycles is reportedly working on two new motorcycle platforms, one for the 300-400 cc segment for markets such as India and other developing regions. The other will cater to the 600-650 cc middleweight segment and will be positioned as a premium global platform. The brand will join the competition against the likes of Royal Enfield and Triumph and aims to diversify its portfolio in emerging markets with its upcoming range.

According to a recent trademark registration, the firm just registered the "Electra" nameplate. The Norton Electra joins the company's previously trademarked "Combat" nameplate in India. Both titles allude to a new line of motorcycles that the company will be launching for both home and foreign markets. While there is no official information on what the Electra will be, it is worth noting that the nameplate was associated with the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 as a variant. We do know that Norton plans to use its modern-classic range to compete with Royal Enfield.

