BSA Motorcycles, one of the most iconic bike brands in the world was recently revived, and the manufacturer has now entered India with the Gold Star 650
The new BSA Gold Star 650 is pays homage to the original Gold Star of the 1930 and ‘40s. The design is nearly identical to the original
The Gold Star 650 follows the period correct lines, tear-drop-shaped fuel tank, and even the mudguards exude the vintage charm of the original
Adding to the homage is the wide single-piece handlebar and flat bench-type seat
The Gold Star 650 gets the largest displacement made in India single-cylinder engine. The 652 cc motor develops 45 bhp & 55 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox
The bike gets a simple construction with 41 mm telescopic forks and twin shocks at the rear. The bike gets Brembo brakes with dual-channel ABS from Continental
The bike uses a twin pod console with small digital readout for more information
The Gold Star 650 is available in six colours Highland Green, Insignia Red, Midnight Black, Dawn Silver, Shadow Black and the top-spec Legacy Edition - Sheen Silver
Prices start at ₹3 lakh, going up to ₹3.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the BSA Gold Star 650, depending on the colour you choose