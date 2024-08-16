BSA Motorcycles launches its first bike in India. Check out the Gold Star 650

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 16, 2024

BSA Motorcycles, one of the most iconic bike brands in the world was recently revived, and the manufacturer has now entered India with the Gold Star 650

The new BSA Gold Star 650 is pays homage to the original Gold Star of the 1930 and ‘40s. The design is nearly identical to the original 

The Gold Star 650 follows the period correct lines, tear-drop-shaped fuel tank, and even the mudguards exude the vintage charm of the original 

Adding to the homage is the wide single-piece handlebar and flat bench-type seat

 Check product page

The Gold Star 650 gets the largest displacement made in India single-cylinder engine. The 652 cc motor develops 45 bhp & 55 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox

The bike gets a simple construction with 41 mm telescopic forks and twin shocks at the rear. The bike gets Brembo brakes with dual-channel ABS from Continental 

The bike uses a twin pod console with small digital readout for more information 

The Gold Star 650 is available in six colours Highland Green, Insignia Red, Midnight Black, Dawn Silver, Shadow Black and the top-spec Legacy Edition - Sheen Silver

Prices start at 3 lakh, going up to 3.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the BSA Gold Star 650, depending on the colour you choose
Want to know more about the BSA Gold Star 650?
Click Here