Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers In Pics: 2025 Yamaha Yzf R9 Unveiled With Dedicated Chassis And Fof Tech

In pics: 2025 Yamaha YZF-R9 unveiled with dedicated chassis and host of tech

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 11 Oct 2024, 14:57 PM
Follow us on:
The YZF-R9 is the latest addition to the R-series within the manufacturer portfolio. With this, Yamaha is finally able to give a full-fairing sports b
...
1/11

The Yamaha YZF-R9 has finally been unveiled as the latest addition to the Japanese manufacturer's R-series, and it brings a purpose-built Supersport chassis.

(Yamaha)
2/11 The 2025 R9 is available in three colour options, which are Team Yamaha Blue, Matte Raven Black, and Intensity White/Redline. (Yamaha )
3/11 The R9 finally brings a full-fairing home to the CP3 powerplant. This three-cylinder motor powers the MT-09, which was the only sports bike in Yamaha’s Hyper Naked range to not get a faired counterpart. 

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Yamaha R15 V4
Engine Icon155 cc Mileage Icon55.20 kmpl
₹ 1.83 - 2.08 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Yamaha R7
Engine Icon689.0 cc Mileage Icon24.0 kmpl
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Yamaha R3
Engine Icon321 cc Mileage Icon26.31 kmpl
₹ 4.65 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
Engine Icon373.27 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 1.85 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Yamaha MT-15 V2
Engine Icon155.0 cc Mileage Icon56.87 kmpl
₹ 1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Hero  XPulse 210
Engine Icon210 cc
₹ 1.90 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
4/11 The R9 carries an extensive range of tech and rider aids and follows a style sheet that is quite similar to that of the flagship R1 and the R7 models. (Yamaha)
5/11 The 2025 Yamaha R9 is fitted with track-focused equipment such as the clip-on handlebars with adjustable clutch and brake levers. Seat height is kept at 830 mm, ensuring comfortable ergonomics without compromising on a dedicated riding posture. (Yamaha )
6/11 Yamaha has installed their latest generation five-inch full colour TFT display that features four different profiles alongside a dedicated track profile that displays only the necessary information. (Yamaha )
7/11 Onboard the Yamaha R9 is a high-tech Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) that allows for nine stages of traction control alongside slide control and front wheel lift control.  (Yamaha )
8/11 The R9 is based on a dedicated gravity-cast aluminium Deltabox frame that Yamaha says is the lightest aluminium frame on any Supersport model within their portfolio. This frame has a standalone weight of 9.7 kg which limits the overall wet weight to just 195 kg.  (Yamaha )
9/11 The R9 gets Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers that are paired with dual 320 mm hydraulic discs in the front, while the rear gets a single 220 mm disc. There are USD front forks and a single-shock rear, both adjustable for preload, compression, and rebound.  (Yamaha )
10/11 The Yamaha YZF-R9 is powered by the same CP3 powerplant that lies within the MT-09 naked sports bike. This liquid-cooled, 890 cc, inline three-cylinder engine produces 117 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 93 Nm at 7,000 rpm. (Yamaha)
11/11 While the engine is relatively identical, Yamaha has made changes to the fuel map and the final drive ratio to better suit the fully-faired body. The sports bike also gets Yamaha's bi-directional quickshifter for clutchless up and downshifts. (Yamaha )
First Published Date: 11 Oct 2024, 14:57 PM IST
TAGS: sports bike Yamaha motorcycle
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS