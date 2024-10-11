In pics: 2025 Yamaha YZF-R9 unveiled with dedicated chassis and host of tech
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 11 Oct 2024, 14:57 PM
The YZF-R9 is the latest addition to the R-series within the manufacturer portfolio. With this, Yamaha is finally able to give a full-fairing sports b
...
- The YZF-R9 is the latest addition to the R-series within the manufacturer portfolio. With this, Yamaha is finally able to give a full-fairing sports bike home to the CP3 engine.
First Published Date: 11 Oct 2024, 14:57 PM IST