Honda unveils XL750 Transalp ADV, will go against Triumph Tiger and BMW F 850 GS

Honda has brought back the Transalp moniker with the new XL750 Transalp. It is an adventure tourer that gets a brand-new 755 cc engine.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Nov 2022, 11:09 AM
Honda Transalp gets design inspiration from CB500X.
Honda introduced a lot of new two-wheelers at EICMA 2022. The Japanese manufacturer also introduced a new adventure tourer called XL750 Transalp. It is a new middleweight motorcycle that will be competing against the likes of the Ducati Multistrada V2, Triumph Tiger 850 Sport and BMW F 850 GS. As of now, it is not known whether Honda will launch the XL750 Transalp in the Indian market or not. If they do, then it would happen in late 2023. 

Honda is using an all-new 755 cc, parallel twin engine that produces 91 hp of max power at 9,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 75 Nm at 7,250 rpm. The engine gets a 270-degree crank to enhance the engine note and a new exhaust system too. 

Honda has equipped the motorcycle with Throttle By Wire technology. This has allowed them to configure 5 riding modes which alter the engine power, engine braking and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) with integrated Wheelie Control.

Also Read : Honda EM1 e electric scooter unveiled with 40 km of range and swappable battery

The XL750 Transalp uses a lightweight steel diamond frame. It is suspended by 43 mm Showa USD forks in the front and a Pro-Link shock absorber at the rear. The motorcycle is supposed to go off-road as well because Honda is using a 21-inch front and an 18-inch rear. Moreover, there are spoked rims as well. 

In terms of styling, Honda has taken a route towards CB500X instead of going towards Africa Twin. So, it gets a single-piece LED headlamp, but the fairing is now more muscular than the one on CB500X. So, the XL750 Transalp has more road presence than the CB500X. 

In terms of features, there is a 5-inch TFT screen that can be connected via Bluetooth to the Honda Smartphone Voice Control system. There are auto-cancel turn indicators as well as Emergency Stop Signal. 

First Published Date: 12 Nov 2022, 10:25 AM IST
TAGS: Honda XL750 Transalp Adventure
