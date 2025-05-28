New Hero adventure motorcycle testing in India, possibly Xpulse 160 on card

Hero MotoCorp is testing a new Xpulse motorcycle on the Indian roads, which has started fuelling speculation that the adv enture motorcycle range will soon get an updated model. The heavily camouflaged prototype has sparked speculations about the motorcycle. It could be an updated version of the Xpulse 200 4V or an entirely new and smaller Xpulse 160 influenced by the Xtreme 160R .

Hero MotoCorp has not revealed anything about the upcoming Xpulse motorcycle. However, with the images of the test mule surfacing online, the speculations about it are growing.

New Hero Xpulse in the block

The prototype spotted on the Indian road reveals that the motorcycle comes with a tail section that closely resembles that of the new Hero Xpulse 210. The fuel tank looks different, while the tank shrouds appear to be longer, hinting towards a more compact form factor. However, the radiator is absent, which suggests that this motorcycle may not be the Xpulse 200 4V, which features oil cooling technology. Also, the test mule hints at a smaller engine block, potentially the same 163 cc motor that works in the Xtreme 160R. This is what is brewing the speculation that the upcoming model would be an Xpulse 160, inspired by the Hero Xtreme 160R.

Hero MotoCorp entered the adventure motorcycle segment for the first time with the Impulse 150. The homegrown two-wheeler giant discontinued the Impulse 150 back in 2014 owing to a lack of demand. However, this laid the groundwork for the Xpulse range that was introduced later.

Once the new Xpulse motorcycle reaches the market, it could come as a spiritual successor to the Impulse 150. A new and smaller Xpulse could cater to the riders seeking an affordable entry-level adventure tourer motorcycle.

Considering the test mule is possibly powered by the 163 cc engine that works in the Hero Xtreme 160R, it is suitable for urban commuting, but may seem underpowered for some serious off-roading adventure. Interestingly, the 149 cc engine churning out 13 bhp peak power in the Impulse 150 was also considered underpowered in its segment.

