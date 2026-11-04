Harley-Davidson X350T unveiled at EICMA 2026 with 350cc engine

Harley-Davidson has unveiled the new X350T at EICMA 2026, expanding its range of motorcycles developed with inputs from its partnership with Hero MotoCorp. Positioned in the 350cc segment, the new motorcycle brings flat-track-inspired styling, a new air-oil-cooled engine and a modern electronics package. It is primarily designed for the Indian market, considering the GST rules that our country has.

The X350T takes design inspiration from the X440T, carrying forward its distinctive styling while introducing chequered graphics that help in identifying the motorcycle from its 440 cc sibling.

Harley-Davidson X350T: Engine and chassis

Powering the X350T is a new 350cc air-oil-cooled engine, which Harley-Davidson claims delivers class-leading torque. The company has not revealed the engine's power and torque figures yet. The motorcycle is built around a trellis frame, with the chassis tuned to offer a balance of comfort, agility in city traffic and stability at highway speeds.

Suspension duties are handled by upside-down front forks, which are positioned as one of the motorcycle's key hardware highlights. The setup is expected to contribute to improved handling and ride quality across different road conditions.

Harley-Davidson X350T: Features and technology

The X350T gets an electronic throttle body with ride-by-wire technology, allowing riders to choose between different riding modes. The motorcycle features Road and Rain modes, enabling adjustments to throttle response depending on riding conditions.

It also comes equipped with switchable ABS and traction control. These electronic aids are intended to offer additional control, particularly when riding on slippery surfaces or under changing road conditions. The combination of riding modes and switchable safety systems gives the X350T a relatively comprehensive electronics package for its segment.

Harley-Davidson X350T: India market focus

The X350T has been developed primarily for the Indian market and complies with BS6 OBD2P2 emission norms. Its 350cc engine capacity also positions it in an important segment of the Indian motorcycle market, where demand for mid-capacity motorcycles remains strong.

The motorcycle joins Harley-Davidson's expanding range in partnership with Hero MotoCorp, which includes the X440T and the X440. While the X440T brings the flat-track-inspired design approach to the 440cc category, the X350T extends that styling direction to a smaller engine segment.

Harley-Davidson has not announced the India launch timeline or pricing of the X350T yet. More details are expected to emerge closer to its market introduction.

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