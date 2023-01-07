HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Harley Davidson Used As Milk Delivery Superbike. Because Why Not

Harley Davidson used as milk-delivery superbike. Because why not

A video of a man riding a Harley Davidson Street 750 bike to deliver milk recently went viral on social media channels. Netizens are part bemused and mostly mighty curious about why the super-expensive bike is put to this use.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Jan 2023, 10:09 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Image courtesy: Instagram/amit_bhadana_3000
Image courtesy: Instagram/amit_bhadana_3000
Image courtesy: Instagram/amit_bhadana_3000
Image courtesy: Instagram/amit_bhadana_3000

The video, shared on Instagram by a user named Amit Bhadana, shows the person riding the Harley Street 750 with milk cans attached on either side. The numberplate only reads ‘Gujjar’ and hence it is not clear where the person may have been riding it.

The Harley Street 750 is priced anywhere between 4.65 lakh to 5.50 lakh before taxes in the Indian market. While it is far from being the priciest Harley models around, it may well be the only one here being used for this purpose. Just for those interested, the model is powered by a 749cc liquid-cooled BS6 engine which offers 60 Nm of torque. It is available in one solitary variant but five different colour options.

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special
1868 cc
₹34.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Softail (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Softail
1746 cc
₹15.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special
1868 cc
₹31.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Harley-davidson Edt 600r Electricbike (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Harley-davidson Edt 600r Electricbike
 
₹6 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic
1868 cc
₹21.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883
883 cc
₹9.26 - 10.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

As for the video itself, it was uploaded on December 18 and has since been viewed close to three million times and has over 1.96 lakh likes.

First Published Date: 07 Jan 2023, 10:09 AM IST
TAGS: Harley Davidson
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Who is Tom Zhu? Tesla now has a new No.2 after Elon Musk. And he's Chinese
Ken_Block
Who was Ken Block?
A Chinese concept car caught fire on the show floor during an auto show.
This Chinese concept car catches fire on show floor during Guangzhou Auto Show
File photo used for representational purpose.
This pre-owned BMW clocks 16 lakh kms. That's two round trips to Moon and back
Screenshot from video posted on Youtube by AutoTopNL
Watch: This Ferrari thunders down German highway at 351 kmph

Trending this Week

Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Ather_scooter_1664606474316
New Year 2023: Look out for these electric scooters this year
Taigun-a
Volkswagen Taigun dons a new colour shade
According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Hot and Techy Brezza became the highest selling SUV in September 2022, totally disrupting the B Segment from an industry standpoint.
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza clocks 1 lakh bookings in just 2 months
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Ather 450X gets 4 new colours, software updates & new seat; check details
Ather 450X gets 4 new colours, software updates & new seat; check details
Get ready: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV launches next week
Get ready: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV launches next week
New gen BMW 7 Series & i7 launched in India, prices start at ₹1.70 crore
New gen BMW 7 Series & i7 launched in India, prices start at 1.70 crore
This luxurious BMW limousine is set for launch in India on this date
This luxurious BMW limousine is set for launch in India on this date
Renault plans to launch Kwid EV in India: Report
Renault plans to launch Kwid EV in India: Report

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city