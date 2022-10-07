Ducati Multistrada V4 updated for the Indian market, gets new electronic suites

Ducati has added a new paint scheme to the Multistrada V4. It also gets feature additions such as Minimum Preload and a new software update.

Ducati India has updated their Multistrada V4 adventure tourer motorcycle for 2022. The Multistrada V4 S is now offered in a new paint scheme called Iceberg White. Apart from the new colour, the motorcycle is also offered in Aviator Grey and Ducati Red. The Italian manufacturer has also updated the electronic features on the motorcycle. The Multistrada V4S with spoked wheels is priced at ₹26.99 lakhs (ex-showroom).

A new feature called “Minimum Preload" has been added to the Multistrada. It is essentially an update to the new semi-automatic function of the electronic suspension. This feature allows you to reduce the height of the motorcycle and makes it easier and safer to place your feet on the ground during city use or when manoeuvring at low speed, especially with a passenger on board.

Then there is a software update to the Ducati Connect infotainment system and to the Human-machine interface areas. Both of these features are offered as standard on the new Multistrada V4 S. Moreover, the existing customers who own a Multistrada V4 S could get these features as a free-of-cost upgrade. The owners who are eligible for the upgrade will be contacted gradually through the MyDucati App and via email and will then be able to go to their trusted Ducati Service to receive the updates.

Ducati has also added new accessories. For instance, there is a new lowered-suspension kit and a set of aluminium bags for touring. The lowered-suspension kit would decrease the ride height by 20 mm. There are different riding modes, power modes, ABS cornering, a 5-inch TFT screen, Ducati Wheelie control and much more.

Mechanically, there are no changes to the Multistrada V4 S. So, the engine is still a 1,158 cc, V4 Granturismo, liquid-cooled unit that produces 170 hp of max power and 125 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed transmission.

