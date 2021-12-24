Benelli 502c gets its first price hike since launch

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Benelli India has announced a price hike on the 502c cruiser motorcycle which was launched in the country earlier this year. This is the first price hike announcement on the bike since its launch. Following the latest price hike, the motorcycle now costs ₹5.20 lakh as against its previous price tag of ₹4.98 lakh (both, ex-showroom).
Along with the price hike, the motorcycle has received a new Glossy Black paint scheme, taking the total number of colour options count to three. Apart from this, the bike also gets Matte Cognac Red and Matte Black colour options.
The Benelli 502c cruiser comes with a 500cc, parallel-twin engine that has been tuned to produce 46.8bhp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and 46Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. The same engine is also found on other Benelli motorcycles such as the Leoncino 500 and the TRK 502.
Benelli's 502C is a sports-oriented cruiser with a contemporary styling package. It comes with complete LED lighting, a free-floating seat, dual barrel exhaust setup and chunky front suspension that lends it a very attractive exterior appeal. Some of the key features on the bike include full-LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster, a 21.5-litre fuel tank, and dual-channel ABS.