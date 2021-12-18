Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Benelli launches new colour option for TRK 502X in India
This is the second model in Benelli's TRK 502 range and comes with a more dedicated off-road kit.
Benelli launches new colour option for TRK 502X in India

1 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2021, 02:42 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The newly added option on the Benelli TRK 502X is called Adventure Yellow.

  • The new TRK 502X is a more dedicated off-road version of the base TRK 502X. 

After the launch of the TRK 502X earlier this year, Benelli India has now added a new paint option on its popular adventure motorcycle. The newly added option is called Adventure Yellow, and it will be made available with the existing options such as Metallic Dark Grey, Red and Pure White.

The motorcycle was originally launched in the country at 5,19,900 (ex-showroom). 

(Also Read: Benelli TRK 251 launched in India at 2.51 lakh, to rival Himalayan ADV)

This is the second model in Benelli's TRK 502 range and comes with a more dedicated off-road kit. It draws power from a 500 cc parallel-twin motor which is also found on its road-biased counterpart, the TRK 502. It now comes compliant with the BS 6 emission norms and pumps out 47.5PS of max power at 8500 rpm and 46Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The transmission option includes a 6-speed gearbox.

Some of the key exterior highlights on the adventure offering by Benelli include its knuckle guards, muscular fuel tank, steel trellis frame, a twin-pod headlight setup, split-style seats, a tall windscreen, a semi-fairing design, wire-spoke wheels, and a tall-set exhaust.

(Also Read: Benelli TRK 251 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Price, specs, features compared)

In terms of its equipment and cycle parts, it comes with a 320 mm twin, petal-type rotors up front and a 260 mm single, petal-type disc at the rear. The suspension kit includes a long travel, 50 mm upside-down fork up front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock for the rear wheel. 

 

  • First Published Date : 18 Dec 2021, 02:42 PM IST

