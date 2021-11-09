All-new 2022 Honda RS-X underbone-style scooter launched: Key highlights

Honda has announced the launch of the new 2022 RS-X underbone-style scooter in the market of Malaysia. The RS-X belongs to the company's globally acclaimed Cub family which is quite popular in the south-east Asian markets. The RS-X essentially comes out as a mixed and matched version of a motorcycle and a scooter.

On the outside, the RS-X appears to be slightly similar to the Aerox 155 scooter which was introduced in the Indian market a few days back. Needless to say, the RS-X does look intimidating thanks to its radical exterior design. At the front, it sports a wide split LED headlamp with a centrally placed air intake. It also gets air scoops at the tail that give it a very sporty look. Apart from that, it also gets flashy exterior paint schemes accompanied by full-LED lighting and a fully-digital instrument cluster.

At the heart of the scooter and its underbone chassis sits a 149cc, single-cylinder engine which is capable of churning out 15.6bhp of maximum power and 13.6Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired with a six-speed transmission.

The scooter rides on massive 17-inch alloy wheels that come suspended on front telescopic forks, backed up with a preload-adjustable monoshock. For stopping power, it uses a single disc at both ends.

In terms of pricing, the 2022 Honda RS-X costs RM 8,688 (approximately ₹1.56 lakh) in Malaysia. Sadly, it might not be launched in the Indian market anytime soon.