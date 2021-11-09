This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
All-new 2022 Honda RS-X underbone-style scooter launched: Key highlights
Honda RS-X appears slightly similar to the Aerox 155 scooter which was introduced in the Indian market a few days back.
2022 Honda RS-X rides on massive 17-inch alloy wheels.
Honda has announced the launch of the new 2022 RS-X underbone-style scooter in the market of Malaysia. The RS-X belongs to the company's globally acclaimed Cub family which is quite popular in the south-east Asian markets. The RS-X essentially comes out as a mixed and matched version of a motorcycle and a scooter.
On the outside, the RS-X appears to be slightly similar to the Aerox 155 scooter which was introduced in the Indian market a few days back. Needless to say, the RS-X does look intimidating thanks to its radical exterior design. At the front, it sports a wide split LED headlamp with a centrally placed air intake. It also gets air scoops at the tail that give it a very sporty look. Apart from that, it also gets flashy exterior paint schemes accompanied by full-LED lighting and a fully-digital instrument cluster.
At the heart of the scooter and its underbone chassis sits a 149cc, single-cylinder engine which is capable of churning out 15.6bhp of maximum power and 13.6Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired with a six-speed transmission.