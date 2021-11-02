Honda 2Wheelers India announces sales of 432,207 units in October

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has announced that it has managed to sell 432,207 units in the period of October 2021. This figure includes 394,623 domestic sales as well as 37,584 exports.

In terms of overall exports, the company managed to witness a growth of 15% by selling 37,584 units last month as against 32,721 units sold in October 2020.

Commenting on the monthly sales performance, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “With the much-awaited festival season in progress, we are witnessing a gradual rise in engagement registering more enquiries from prospective customers with each passing day. The 2Ds (Dhanteras & Diwali) are just around the corner and we expect this auspicious period to amplify the positivity in terms of conversions."Honda NS110Q scooter launched with fully digital instrument cluster

(Also Read: Honda NS110Q scooter launched with fully digital instrument cluster)

Earlier in October 2021, Honda Motor Co. (Japan) announced the launch of its battery sharing service for India. Under the new service, the company aims to expand the utilization of renewable energy and reduce dependency on compressed natural gas (CNG). The Japanese automaker has slated to commence its battery sharing service for electric tricycle taxis in the country by the first half of next year, using its all-new portable and swappable batteries - Honda Mobile Power Pack e:(“MPP e:").

Meanwhile, the company also announced that it has attained another major business milestone in October when its managed to record 5 crore cumulative domestic sales milestone in India since 2001.