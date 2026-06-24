5 scooters I would pick if I had to upgrade from a 2016 TVS Wego

Here are the top five picks in the Indian market for consumers who want to upgrade from a TVS Wego.

TVS Wego used to be a practical, no-nonsense 110 cc city commuter scooter launched in India in 2010 and discontinued in 2020. The scooter was known for its sturdy build quality, no-nonsense approach, affordability, and generous performance. In a nutshell, this was value for money for a lot of buyers. However, with the rapid evolution in consumer preference and two-wheeler technology, the market has witnessed a drastic change. Now, for someone who owns a 2016 TVS Wego and is looking for an upgrade, the best options are 125 cc scooters that offer better power, higher fuel efficiency, and modern features.

Here are the top five picks in the Indian market for consumers who want to upgrade from a TVS Wego.