5 scooters I would pick if I had to upgrade from a 2016 TVS Wego

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TVS Wego used to be a practical, no-nonsense 110 cc city commuter scooter launched in India in 2010 and discontinued in 2020. The scooter was known for its sturdy build quality, no-nonsense approach, affordability, and generous performance. In a nutshell, this was value for money for a lot of buyers. However, with the rapid evolution in consumer preference and two-wheeler technology, the market has witnessed a drastic change. Now, for someone who owns a 2016 TVS Wego and is looking for an upgrade, the best options are 125 cc scooters that offer better power, higher fuel efficiency, and modern features.
Here are the top five picks in the Indian market for consumers who want to upgrade from a TVS Wego.
Suzuki Access 125 can be easily dubbed as the benchmark for 125 cc scooters in India. It comes offering a perfect balance of punchy engine and excellent city rideability, while the weight of the scooter is less than that of the TVS Wego, resulting in better manoeuvrability, especially in congested traffic. The Suzuki Access 125 is also known for its plush seating, smooth ride and reliability as well.
If you are fond of the handling and family-oriented nature of the Wego, the TVS Jupiter 125 seems a logical step up. The TVS Jupiter 125 features a practical, segment-leading, massive under-seat storage that holds two full-face helmets, an external fuel filler. It comes with a metal body, ensuring a sturdy build quality. Also, upgrading to this will ensure you will continue to be able to visit the same workshop where you currently get your Wego serviced.
Honda Activa 125 sits in the range that has been known as the bestselling scooter range in India for a long time, sometimes even beating the Hero Splendor motorcycle series. The Honda Activa 125 comes as a reliable, heavy-duty, metal-body scooter. It gets the OEM's silent start technology and a refined, fuel-efficient engine. The Honda Activa 125 appears as a most sensible, fuss-free, long-term workhorse.
Yamaha Fascino 125 is known for its style, mileage and reliable engine performance. The scooter comes with an eye-catching modern retro styling. It weighs just 99 kg, which makes it remarkably easy to handle and manoeuvre in congested city traffic. The scooter comes with a mild-hybrid system, which ensures better acceleration and offers impressive fuel efficiency.
TVS Ntorq 125 is a suitable upgrade for those who seek a significant boost in performance. The Ntorq is synonymous with sportiness. The scooter comes with aggressive sporty styling as well as tech-heavy features. It gets some advanced features like turn-by-turn navigation and full digital connectivity. Also, again, with this scooter, the Wego users will be able to remain in the TVS ecosystem.
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