2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: See the 5 things that have changed based on customer opinion

Bajaj Auto has officially launched the 2025 Pulsar NS400Z in India, priced at ₹1.92 lakh (ex-showroom). While the design remains largely familiar, the motorcycle receives several mechanical and feature enhancements aimed at improving performance and rider engagement. Based on feedback from existing Pulsar owners, these updates make the NS400Z a sharper, more capable version of Bajaj’s flagship streetfighter. Here are five key highlights you need to know:

1 Improved engine The Pulsar NS400Z continues to use the KTM-sourced 373cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, but Bajaj has introduced a host of internal improvements. Revised valve timings and intake ducting have improved airflow, while a new forged piston reduces internal friction and enhances thermal stability, critical for high-performance street use. These changes result in a noticeable increase in output: the engine now delivers 43 PS, up from 40 PS, while torque remains strong and usable across the mid-range. These upgrades not only improve outright power but also contribute to smoother throttle response and improved long-term engine reliability.

2 Better performance Performance figures have improved significantly over the previous version. The 0 to 60 kmph sprint now takes just 2.7 seconds, compared to 3.2 seconds earlier, while 0 to 100 kmph is achieved in 6.4 seconds, down from 7.5 seconds. The top speed has increased to 157 kmph, which gives the NS400Z more highway capability. Bajaj also claims that these gains have been achieved without negatively impacting fuel efficiency, a key consideration for daily riders who want both thrill and practicality.

3 Upgraded tyres To complement the power boost, Bajaj has upgraded the tyres to Apollo Alpha H1 radials, known for their superior grip and high-speed stability. The rear tyre is now a wider 150-section, enhancing cornering confidence and lending a more planted feel at lean angles. These tyres also help with high-speed straight-line stability and improve braking performance, especially in wet or uneven conditions. This update will be particularly appreciated by riders who push the bike hard through twisty roads or on track days.

5 Improved braking Braking performance has also been addressed in this update. The Pulsar NS400Z now uses sintered brake pads, which offer better heat dissipation and more consistent stopping power under heavy braking. These pads are designed to maintain performance over repeated hard stops, reducing brake fade and offering stronger bite, especially important for riders who like to ride fast or tackle hilly terrain. Paired with the existing dual-channel ABS system, this update boosts safety and control.

