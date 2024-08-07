2024 Yezdi Adventure is here to rival Royal Enfield Himalayan: 5 things to know

Classic Legends is taking feedback and continuously working on improving its motorcycles. It all started with the Jawa 350 which received a substantial update in terms of mechanicals. It became smoother and easier to live with. Now, the latest one to do so is the Yezdi Adventure which has gone on sale recently. The brand made a few cosmetic as well as mechanical changes to it so that it continues to stay relevant in the Indian market.

2024 Yezdi Adventure: Cosmetic changes

Classic Legends has added new colour schemes for the Yezdi Adventure. It is now offered in Glacier White, Magnite Maroon, Wolf Grey and Tornado Black. Apart from this, the cage around the fuel tank is now smaller which has streamlined the looks a bit and has helped in dropping the weight as well. There is a new sticker on it that says ‘ESTD 69’ marking the establishing year of Yezdi. There is also a new sumpguard to provide better protection to the engine.

2024 Yezdi Adventure: Hardware changes

The Adventure still uses telescopic forks in the front and a 7-step pre-load adjustable monoshock at the rear. However, the damping is now different and more progressive. So, the suspension setup is now more plush. There are no changes to the braking hardware. It continues to get a disc in the front and at the rear. The bike gets three ABS modes - Road, Rain and Off-road. All three modes perform as designed. The bike though does not get switchable ABS for the rear, which should have been offered.

2024 Yezdi Adventure: Features

Yezdi has continued using the same digital instrument console from the older version with its features. It continues to offer good readability and comes equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, connected features, and more.

2024 Yezdi Adventure: Specs

Yezdi is using the same 334 cc engine but it has been heavily updated. Yezdi calls Alpha2 engine. The recent internal modifications feature a newly positioned exhaust header that is centrally mounted, enhancing thermal management capabilities. The coolant circulation has been improved by adopting a system from the latest Jawa 350 model. Additionally, Yezdi has revised the crankshaft, and the clutch has been made lighter, necessitating significantly less effort while still incorporating the assist and slipper clutch mechanisms. Furthermore, the idling revolutions per minute (rpm) have been reduced from 1,800 rpm to 1,300 rpm.

The engine outputs 28.5 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 29 Nm. The NVH levels have been improved, so is the throttle response and the gear ratios.

2024 Yezdi Adventure: Price

2024 Yezdi Adventure is priced between ₹2.10 lakh and ₹2.20 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. So, the price of the 2024 models has been dropped by ₹6,000.

