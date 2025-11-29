A day with Mahindra XEV 9S: My experiences from first drive. Read before you buy

Mahindra has always been a strong player in the Indian SUV space, and now, the auto OEM is increasingly becoming a major player in the electric SUV segment as well. The latest from the homegrown auto giant's stable is the Mahindra XEV 9S , which is basically the all-electric iteration of the mighty Mahindra XUV700 . The carmaker already grabbed a lot of attention with the XEV 9e and BE 6 , which sit in the company's Born Electric series. The latest to join the list is the XEV 9S. Price-wise, it is positioned between the BE 6 and XEV 9e. What's more interesting is that it is India's first three-row seven-seater electric SUV, born electric and born in India.

I had the opportunity to drive and test the Mahindra XUV 9S on the very same day as its launch, around the picturesque locations of Nandi Hills near Bengaluru. Here are my takeaways from the Mahindra XEV 9S first drive.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Variant-wise price list Variant Battery size Price (ex-showroom) Pack One Above 59 kWh ₹ 19.95 lakh Pack One Above 79 kWh ₹ 21.95 lakh Pack Two Above 70 kWh ₹ 24.45 lakh Pack Two Above 79 kWh ₹ 25.45 lakh Pack Three 79 kWh ₹ 27.35 lakh Pack Three Above 79 kWh ₹ 29.45 lakh

Mahindra XEV 9S: Visually different

Mahindra XEV 9S comes carrying the signature design elements of both XEV 9e and XUV700, but at the same time gets its own distinctive elements.

Mahindra XEV 9S is essentially a rebadged and slightly redesigned Mahindra XUV700 with an electric heart. The masculine and rugged appeal is still there, just like the ICE sibling. Also, despite being a more or less EV version of the XUV700, the XEV 9S is more aligned with its Born Electric series electric SUVs - XEV 9e and BE 6. The design is, of course, revamped in sync with the EV design philosophy. Beyond that, the typical EV characteristics are present, making it distinct from the ICE-powered XUV700.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Key exterior design elements Design elements LED projector headlamps

Infinity LED DRL

18-inch aero alloy wheels

Split LED taillights

150-litre frunk

Front and rear skid plates

Rear wiper with washer

It gets an identical LED DRL and LED projector headlamps to the XEV 9e, but at the same time, it comes with tons of distinctiveness as well. While the XEV 9e is more inclined towards the premium sportiness, the XEV 9S is focused on practicality. Visual differences with the XEV 9e include the split LED taillight, which is more in sync with XUV700, but not XEV 9e, since the latter model gets a connected inverted U-shaped taillamp. Surprisingly, Mahindra has not walked the crowded way of using an LED strip to connect the taillights, a design philosophy almost every carmaker has adopted. The aero alloy wheels also stand out distinctly from both the XEV 9e and the BE 6.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Space meets premiumness

Mahindra XEV 9S gets a plush cabin with premium features and design.

Enter the cabin and the Mahindra XEV 9S plush vibe, without compromising the practicality. If you are not a fan of the coupe SUV design of the XEV 9e, which actually eats the headroom for the rear occupants, the XEV 9S will surely impress you. If you are familiar with the XUV700, the XEV 9S will seem identical.

Mahindra has dubbed it a family SUV, and the three-row seats, generous amount of space, and seven-seater layout - all these factors testify to that. The homegrown auto giant claims that space was the most important factor while designing the interior of the XEV 9S. From the driver's seat to the second-row seats and the third-row seats - the statement can be felt effortlessly.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Key features inside cabin Features Triple digital display setup

Retractable panoramic sunroof

Premium quality seat and upholstery materials

Powered Boss mode

Sliding second-row seats

Head-up display (HUD)

Ventilated front and second-row seats

Wireless charging docks for front and second-row

Adjustable headrest for all seats

Adjustable centre armrest for front occupants

Second row centre armrest with cup holders

Retractable sunshade for second-row

Soft touch controls

The second-row occupants get ample leg room, head space and knee room. If the space doesn't feel adequate, the passenger sitting right behind the front passenger can opt for the Boss mode, something available in models like the Tata Sierra and the Hyundai Creta Electric. With this feature, the leg room for the second-row occupant can be increased significantly. Speaking of the third row, it feels cramped with minimal leg space and headroom, but it actually varies from person to person, depending on the height of the occupant. The positioning of utility storage spaces, along with the features, across the interior also portrays clever design philosophy.

The triple-screen setup on the dashboard gives an enhanced digital surface vibe.

The key highlight inside the cabin is the triple-screen digital display, comprising the fully digital driver display, touchscreen infotainment systems at the centre and at the front passenger side. This gives an enhanced digital surface vibe. The mammoth retractable panoramic sunroof, unlike the XEV 9e's fixed glass roof, enhances the spacious vibe, letting in more light and air if opened.

The driver's console and centre console come with a vibe that looks like it has taken inspiration from the aircraft. While the design is futuristic, the material quality is plush. For the rear occupants as well, retractable sunshades, a wireless charging mobile dock, retractable worktables for tablet or laptop, centre armrest with cup holders are practicality-focused utility features, enhancing convenience.

Mahindra XEV 9S: How is it to drive?

Despite being a big SUV, the XEV 9S drives effortlessly

The Mahindra XEV 9S is available in four broad trim choices and three battery pack options - 59 kWh, 70 kWh and 79 kWh. The real-world range of the XEV 9S is expected to be up to 400 km, 450 km and 500 km, respectively, for the three battery pack options. I drove the 79 kWh battery pack-powered top-end trim of the SUV, the Pack Three Above.

Being an electric car, power delivery is smooth and linear from the very first slight push you give to the accelerator. Despite being a big SUV, the XEV 9S drives effortlessly. The steering is ultralight and very responsive.

I had the chance of driving the SUV on smooth surfaces and roads with a few patches. Also, I took the SUV to the top of a hill and came down, tackling the narrow and sharp bends. Some of the hairpin bends were pretty steep. While driving there, the Mahindra XEV 9S never disappointed me. Tried to accelerate as fast as I could amid the traffic, and there again, the XEV 9S performed pretty well. Despite being a family car, the powertrain's response is bound to give you a fun driving feeling.

I must mention the features and tech that smooth out the driving. The HUD, the front camera and reverse camera, blind-spot monitor, lane changing camera, Level 2 ADAS altogether make driving easier.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Handling and ride quality

As I already mentioned, the car performed well on the patchy roads, smooth surfaces, and while climbing a hill as well. Honestly, the ride quality was smooth enough to like the SUV. The steering, being ultralight and precisely responsive, helps in effortless driving. The suspension setup, I must say, is very good, as I tried tackling a speed breaker at high speed, and didn't feel much hiccup from the SUV. In a nutshell, the suspension is tuned to offer a plush and cushioned ride. The seating position is comfortable and allows you a commanding view of the road.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Verdict

For consumers seeking a family SUV with modern tech-enabled features and ample range per charge, and of course, willing to shell out about ₹ 20 lakh, this SUV perfectly fits the bill.

Being a petrol driver, I have always been in love with the ICE. Also, I'm not very fond of SUVs. But the Mahindra XEV 9S has changed that with its overall proposition. The upmarket design synced with the XUV700's familiar and practical appearance, along with a spacious, feature-packed premium interior, with the practicality quotient held in high regard, a peppy powertrain promising a generous range per charge, makes the SUV a compelling proposition.

However, from the perspective of an average Indian consumer, it may not feel like a very valuable proposition, considering even the base variant costs ₹19.95 lakh (ex-showroom). But, for the consumers seeking a family SUV with modern tech-enabled features and ample range per charge, and of course, willing to shell out about ₹20 lakh, this SUV perfectly fits the bill. Also, it offers a much better value proposition compared to the other Mahindra Born Electric SUV XEV 9e.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Pros and cons

I like

Upmarket and distinctive design

Premium and spacious feature-packed interior

Peppy powertrain and comfortable cushioned ride quality

I dislike

High-priced top trims

Cramped feeling in the third row

