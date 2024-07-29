In pics: Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 sets new benchmark with more range & features

TOP SECTIONS
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 electric motorcycle comes with a subtly tweaked design, new features, and improved range.
Nearly a year and a half after the launch of the F77, Ultraviolette has updated its electric sportsbike with a host of changes. Christened as the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2, the electric motorcycle has been launched at an introductory price of
₹
2.99 lakh (ex-showroom), limited for the first 1,000 customers. The F77 Mach 2 has a higher variant as well, christened as Recon, which comes priced at
₹
3.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Pre-bookings for the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 electric motorcycle have already commenced at an amount of Rs. 5,000. Deliveries of the electric motorcycle will begin in May 2024.
The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 continues to adopt the same design as before. Still, there are a few subtle changes. These changes include an aluminium lid on the charging port, a different paint theme for the front forks and rear monoshock as well as new body graphics. The F77 Mach 2 comes in three variants - Stealth, Laser and Airstrike. Each of these variants comes in three colour options. The Stealth has Asteroid Grey, Cosmic Black and Stealth Grey; the Laser has Turbo Red, Afterburner Yellow and Plasma Red; the Airstrike is available in Lightning Blue, Stellar White and Supersonic Silver. This means the motorcycle is available in a total of nine new colourways.
On the feature front, the EV comes with 10 levels of regen on the Recon model, while the F77 Mach 2 gets only three levels. There is dynamic stability control which works in tandem with the ABS and regen to ensure better stopping power. The new F77 Mach 2 also gets a three-step traction control which are T1 (Sport/Track), T2 (City/Street) and T3 (Rain/Ice), with the T3 having maximum intervention. Other feature include – hill hold, tyre pressure monitoring system, display themes, charge limits, on-board navigation etc.
The all-new 2024 Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 gets a 27 kW motor paired with a 7.1 kWh battery pack while the Mach 2 Recon gets a bigger 30 kW motor and a bigger 10.3 kWh unit. The F77 Mach 2 promises a range of 211 km on a single charge, while the F77 Mach 2 Recon offers a range of 323 km on a fully charged battery. Ultraviolette claims the F77 Mach 2 is the fastest electric motorcycle in the Indian market. The motorcycle does the 0-100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds and has a top speed of 155 kmph. It gets a peak torque output of 100 Nm, right from the word go and can pull a payload of up to 15,000 kg.
