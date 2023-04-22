This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HomeAutoPhotos In Pics: Tvs Iqube S Review: Should You Wait For Iqube St?
In pics: TVS iQube S review: Should you wait for iQube ST?
TVS iQube S is the mid-spec variant of the iQube. It has a claimed range of around 100 km in Eco mode. It gets additional features over the standard trim but TVS has still not launched the top-end ST variant.
By: HT Auto Desk Updated on: 22 Apr 2023, 18:21 PM