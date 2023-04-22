Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: TVS iQube S review: Should you wait for iQube ST?

TVS iQube S is the mid-spec variant of the iQube. It has a claimed range of around 100 km in Eco mode. It gets additional features over the standard trim but TVS has still not launched the top-end ST variant.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 22 Apr 2023, 18:21 PM
1/10 TVS iQube is offered in three variants. There is Standard, S and ST. The ST still has not gone on sale.
2/10 In Eco mode, the DTE shows a riding range of 105 km. 
3/10 In Power mode, the riding range decreases to 75 km. 

4/10 The charging port is located on the front apron but it is flapped from below. 
5/10 There is a hub motor at the rear and the ‘Electric’ badging glows blue while charging and while the scooter is parked.
6/10 The underseat storage is quite large and has a USB port as well. But it cannot store a helmet.
8/10 The suspension feels compliant and absorbs all the bumps quite easily and there is no rattling issue.
9/10 The brakes offer a good bite, there is a disc in the front and a drum at the rear. TVS also offers CBS because of which the wheels lock-up on gravel roads. 
10/10 Overall, the iQube S is a very sorted electric scooter. One can wait for the ST if he or she wants more range and some more additional features such as TPMS and touchscreen. 
TAGS: TVS Motor Company TVS iQube iQube S electric vehicles electric scooters EV
