TVS is offering up to ₹12,500 benefits on iQube electric scooter
The benefits on TVS iQube electric scooter include instant cashback of ₹7,500
The auto company is offering 5 years or 70,000 km extended warranty for the iQube
The electric scooter is available with no cost EMI benefit
The electric scooter is available in three options: iQube, iQube S and iQube ST
Booking of the ST variant of TVS iQube electric scooter is closed though
The standard and S variant of the iQube promise 100 km range on a single charge
These two variants of TVS iQube electric scooter can run at 78 kmph top speed
The ST variant of TVS iQube electric scooter can run 145 km range on a single charge and at a top speed of 82 kmph