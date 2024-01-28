TVS Motor Company is offering a host of benefits on iQube electric scooter

Published Jan 28, 2024

TVS is offering up to 12,500 benefits on iQube electric scooter

The benefits on TVS iQube electric scooter include instant cashback of 7,500

The auto company is offering 5 years or 70,000 km extended warranty for the iQube

The electric scooter is available with no cost EMI benefit

The electric scooter is available in three options: iQube, iQube S and iQube ST

Booking of the ST variant of TVS iQube electric scooter is closed though

The standard and S variant of the iQube promise 100 km range on a single charge

These two variants of TVS iQube electric scooter can run at 78 kmph top speed

The ST variant of TVS iQube electric scooter can run 145 km range on a single charge and at a top speed of 82 kmph
