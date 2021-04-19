Home
In pics: Toyota bZ4X electric compact SUV concept
12 Photos
. Updated: 19 Apr 2021, 09:43 AM IST
HT Auto Desk
Toyota bZ4X electric compact SUV concept is underpinned by e-TNGA architecture, the dedicated EV platform of the automaker.
1/12Toyota bZ4X is an fully electric compact SUV from the Japanese automaker that has been unveiled at the Shanghai Auto Show on Monday.
2/12The Toyota bZ4X electric compact SUV concept gets a sharp design that is visible from its nose to toe.
3/12Based on the e-TNGA platform, the Toyota bZ4X EV concept will be the first model from the bZ portfolio of the Japanese car brand, claims the automaker.
4/12The bZ badging is specially dedicated to the electric vehicles. The blue colour tone of the bZ badge indicates towards the zero emission characteristics of the car.
5/12The car gets a sharp and bold looking front profile with multi-lamp LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights, a large air intake at the bottom. However, no conventional front grille is there considering it is an EV.
6/12Toyota bZ4X's rear profile too carries the same sharpness. It gets sleek LED taillights that are connected by an LED strip running the full width of the car, right through the centre of the tailgate.
7/12The cabin too gets a unique look with a sporty steering wheel, large digital display, touchpad and all other premium features.
8/12The interior gets premium upholstery material and a dual tone appearance.
9/12Instead of conventional dials and knobs and buttons, the Toyota bZ4X gets a large touchpad that can act as the controller of several functions of the car. Besides that it also gets a large central dial and couple of buttons.
10/12The two-row seater cabin gets ample space for the occupants.
11/12Overall, the Toyota bZ4X looks very attractive and appealing with its complete package.
12/12The most eye-catching element inside the cabin is the sporty steering wheel. Instead of a conventional round shaped wheel, it gets a controller that takes inspiration from Formula One cars and looks like straight out of video games.
