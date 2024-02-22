Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto Photos In Pics: This Funky Ev Previews A Much Awaited Electric Hatchback In India

In pics: This funky EV previews a much-awaited electric hatchback in India

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 22 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM
The updated Dacia Spring EV takes the design inspiration of the new generation Renault Duster and gives a preview of what the much-awaited Renault Kwi
...
1/6 Dacia has unveiled the facelifted Spring EV, which comes as a significantly updated iteration of the electric hatchback compared to the previous model. What's more interesting is that his Renault Kwid-based electric hatchback previews the Renault Kwid EV, which has been among the most awaited electric cars in India for a long time.
2/6 The exterior of Dacia Spring EV has been updated significantly and in detail. It sports a front fascia that looks like heavily inspired from new generation Renault Duster. The revamped front grille, LED headlamps, connected LED daytime running lights and the beefy bumper give it a bold crossover feel despite it being a small city hatchback.
3/6 Side profile of the car remains almost unchanged except the slightly tweaked fenders and ribbon on C pillar. Moving to the back, the hatchback has received a wide range of updating touches. It gets refreshed LED taillights connected by a chunky black plastic cladding, which again gives it a crossover vibe. The rear bumper too sports a revamped approach. It runs on 16-inch new design alloy wheels.

4/6 Moving inside the cabin of the new Dacia Spring, the interior has received a significant amount of update. The steering wheel is new, while the layered-looking dashboard now features a seven-inch fully digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. The centre console too has been updated, while the new toggler-like gear shifter looks funky.
5/6 The new Dacia Spring EV comes with a wide range of practicality focused updates as well. One of them is a 35-litre frunk under the hood. Moving to the back of the car, the electric hatchback sports a 308-litre capacity bot storage offering ample space for luggage. All these could make their way into the much awaited Renault Kwid EV as well.
6/6 While exterior and interior of new Dacia EV has received a wide range of esign and feature updates, respectively; the powertrain of the electric hatchback remains unchanged. It continues to draw energy from a 26.8 kWh battery pack, promising 220 km range on a single charge. What's new and interesting is that it now gets the capability of bi-directional charging, which means the battery onboard the EV can charge various electrical devices.
First Published Date: 22 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST
