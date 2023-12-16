HT Auto
Quirky Honda e electric hatchback to be discontinued in 2024

Honda is all set to conclude the production of the Honda e electric hatchback in Japan and Europe. Honda has ceased accepting new orders for the offering while the company's Japanese website has also announced the end of production. The Honda e was first introduced in 2019 as one of the first EVs from the automaker on an all-new platform. It was also crowned the 2021 World Urban Car of the Year.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Dec 2023, 14:49 PM
The Honda e EV was launched in 2019 globally and is all set to be axed in early 2024
The Honda e EV was launched in 2019 globally and is all set to be axed in early 2024

The Honda e was impressive with its compact proportions, quirky styling and tech-enabled interior. The cute design was particularly a highlight on the offering but it also offered a low range of 220 km on a single charge via its 37.5 kWh battery pack.

Also Read : Honda unveils electric SUV concept at Indonesia Motor Show.

A statement released on Honda’s Japanese website states, "Production of the Honda e will come to an end in January 2024. Once the production run is sold out, the Honda e will be discontinued."

Honda has not released an official statement on why it’s discontinued the e. However, the Honda e was also expected to be a brand builder and attract new customers to the automaker, which would’ve made it more of a halo offering. That said, the Honda e electric hatchback’s demise does not put a dent in the carmaker’s EV plans for the future.

Also Read : Honda announces 5 new SUVs for India by 2030, Elevate Electric to arrive in 2026.

Honda has already unveiled the e:Ny1 electric SUV for European markets, while the company plans to bring a host of new models in the coming years. In India, Honda has confirmed that the Elevate SUV-based electric SUV is set to arrive by 2026, which will most likely be exported globally, much like its ICE sibling. It’ll be tough to not miss the quirkiness of the Honda e though.

