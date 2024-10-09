Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: The BYD eMax 7 MPV, does it justify the name? Check it out to know

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 09 Oct 2024, 08:07 AM
1/10 The BYD eMax 7 is a successor product to the BYD e6. It has been launched in the Indian market at srating price of   26.90 lakh, ex-showroom.
2/10 The new eMax 7 comes in two seating options- a 6-seater and a 7-seater layout. The new model gets improved features, design and mechanically too over the previous generation model.
3/10 The eMax 7 gets sharper lines, a revised fascia with slim LED headlights connected by a chrome strip and new angled air ducts integrated in the bumper.

4/10 The electric MPV is offered with two different battery pack options including a 55.4 kWh option with 420 kms (claimed) of range and a 71.8 kWh one with 530 kms (claimed) of range.
5/10 It gets new 18-inch alloy wheels and the tail-lights are LED connected-type. It competes with the Toyota Innova Hycross and the Maruti Suzuki Invicto but does not have a direct competitor in the EV category.
6/10 The new dash of the car holds in place a 12.8-inch infotainment screen with the BYD's signature rotation feature, Additionally, the eMAX 7 gets redesigned centre console controls and a new three-spoke steering wheel.
7/10 Wireless phone chargers and a new plush gear selector is also included as a part of the complete package. Other safety features include six airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and the ADAS level of the vehicle is not yet stated by the manufacturer.
8/10 The three row MPV gets ventilated leatherette seats, a panoramic sunroof, roof-mounted AC vents and a NFC key card a powered tailgate. The one in this image is the seven seater variant, the six seater swaps out the second row bench with captain seats.
9/10 The tailgate gets a NFC key card operation functionality and the third row seats get a 50:50 split folding functionality.
10/10 Furthermore, it also features Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology allowing the electric MPV to become a power source for external electronic devices. This feature is particularly useful for family outings, picnics and even a planned camping session.
First Published Date: 09 Oct 2024, 08:07 AM IST
TAGS: byd emax 7 byd emax7 electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
