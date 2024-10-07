BYD eMAX 7 set for launch tomorrow: Price expectation

The Chinese electric vehicle company will launch its fourth offering, the eMAX 7 in the Indian market tomorrow. The BYD eMAX 7 is essentially a replacement for the e6 MPV which was the first product in the passenger vehicle space from the company. BYD has revealed that the name "eMAX 7" carries specific meaning related to the vehicle's capabilities and its place in the lineup.

The "e" stands for its fully electric powertrain. "MAX" suggests enhancements in performance, range, and features when compared to the earlier BYD e6, signaling a more advanced driving experience. The "7" denotes the next generation in BYD's electric MPV series, marking an evolution from the outgoing e6 model.

The bookings for the BYD eMAX 7 have already begun with a token amount of ₹51,000. The company stated that the first 1000 customers will get acomplimentary 7kW charger. The deliveries of the new MPV are slated to begin from March 2025. Here’s what we know about the the upcoming MPV so far.

BYD eMAX 7: Exterior

The new electric MPV marks a departure from the e6 with a more refined and angular design. The BYD eMAX 7 features sharper lines, a revised front end with sleek LED headlights connected by a single chrome strip, and updated angular air ducts in the bumper. Additionally, it comes with redesigned alloy wheels and connected LED tail lights.

BYD eMAX 7: Specs

The BYD eMAX 7’s spec for the Indian market are not yet revealed. Globally, the electric MPV is available with two battery pack options: a 55.4kWh model and a larger 71.8kWh version. The entry-level 55.4kWh model is powered by a single electric motor producing 161 bhp, while the 71.8kWh variant offers more power, delivering 201 bhp. Both versions share a peak torque output of 310 Nm.

In terms of range, the smaller battery pack provides a driving range of up to 420 kms, whereas the larger capacity variant can travel around 530 kms on a single charge. It is expected that the Indian model will feature the larger battery pack, the 71.8kWh version with 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque while providing a claimed range of 530 kms.

BYD eMAX 7: Features

Apart from the design and mechanical enhancements, the BYD eMAX 7 also boasts of enhanced features as compared to the outgoing BYD e6. The new MPV boasts several upgrades, including a more modern dashboard and a 12.8-inch infotainment screen with a rotating feature, a significant improvement over the e6's 10.1-inch display. Designed as a three-row MPV, the eMAX 7 gets an option for both six-seat configurations with captain seats in the second row and a seven-seats.

The interior combines traditional and modern elements, with an analogue instrument cluster complemented by new features such as dual wireless phone chargers, a new gear selector, reworked centre console controls, and a redesigned three-spoke steering wheel. Additional features likely to be offered include a panoramic sunroof, roof-mounted AC vents and a powered tailgate. In terms of safety, the eMAX 7 is expected to come with a suite of advanced features like six airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ventilated leatherette seats, Level 2 ADAS, and three-point seatbelts.

BYD eMAX 7: Expected price

The BYD e6 is currently priced at ₹29.15 lakh, ex-showroom. The BYD eMAX 7 is expected to carry almost a similar price tag. It is expected that the new electric MPV starts at ₹30 lakh ex-showroom.

While there won’t be any direct competitors at the time of its launch, the eMAX 7 could serve as an electric alternative to well-established MPVs like the Toyota Innova Hycross and Maruti Suzuki Invicto.

