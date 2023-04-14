Copyright © HT Media Limited
In Pics: Royal Enfield Classic 500 Modified To Have Retro Appeal

In pics: Royal Enfield Classic 500 modified to have retro appeal

Eimor Customs modified a Royal Enfield Classic 500 with cosmetic as well as one small mechanical change. The motorcycle gets three-tone paint scheme, a new 14-litre fuel tank and other changes as well. 
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 14 Apr 2023, 10:48 AM
1/11 Eimor Customs took a Royal Enfield Classic 500 and made several cosmetic changes to it. There is also a small mechanical change to the motorcycle. 
2/11 Eimor Customs call this build ‘Bijli’ because they think it is electrifying.
3/11 The motorcycle is finished in three-tone paint scheme of grey, red and black. The handle levers and rear shock absorbers have grey color same as the tank.

4/11 The engine parts, exhaust, wheels, handle bar, headlamp and handlebar are black in colour. 
5/11 The motorcycle now has a stretched rear wheel. It is fitted with a 15-inch wheel and a 140-section tyre. 
6/11 The battery box has the same three-tone paint scheme along with ‘7’ printed on it. 
7/11 The voltmeter is placed on the left tool box just for cosmetic purposes. 
8/11 The lighting elements on the motorcycle are new and modern. What else is modern is the instrument cluster. 
9/11 The tan brown seat and the handle grips along with the spoked rims add the retro appeal to the motorcycle. It comes with a split seat setup and the rear seat can be removed to make motorcycle a single-seater.
10/11 The rear number plate has been repositioned to the left side and there are new mud guard brackets as well. 
11/11 The exhaust is a Moto Torque megaphone unit which is also finished in matte black paint scheme. 
14 Apr 2023, 10:48 AM IST
