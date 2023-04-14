HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
HomeAutoPhotos
In Pics: Royal Enfield Classic 500 Modified To Have Retro Appeal
In pics: Royal Enfield Classic 500 modified to have retro appeal
Eimor Customs modified a Royal Enfield Classic 500 with cosmetic as well as one small mechanical change. The motorcycle gets three-tone paint scheme, a new 14-litre fuel tank and other changes as well.
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
14 Apr 2023, 10:48 AM