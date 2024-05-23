CFMoto 500SR Voom neo-retro motorcycle with a four-cylinder engine teased

Chinese motorcycle maker CFMoto has released a new teaser for the upcoming 500SR Voom sportbike and the model promises a neo-retro offering. The design language on the CFMoto 500SR Voom has got everyone talking with its round headlamps, retro fairing and upswept exhausts. The bike maker has also confirmed that the 500SR Voom will get a four-cylinder heart.

The CFMoto 500SR Voom teaser reveals the upcoming sportbike takes inspiration from the motorcycles of the 1980s. The neo-retro styling is grabbing att

The CFMoto 500SR Voom looks old-school with modern internals which has piqued our attention. The round LED DRLs and headlamps, bubble fairing and bulky fuel tank, all are reminiscent of the motorcycles from the 1980s. The teaser video also showcases the bar-end mirrors, perimeter frame and the upswept twin exhausts that align with the twin round LED taillights.

Also Read : EICMA 2023: CFMoto 450MT ADV is the Royal Enfield Himalayan rival from China

The CFMoto 500SR Voom gets a bubble-styling fairing reminiscent of old cafe racers

The 500SR Voom also gets several modern components including the TFT console with features like a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), a digital tachometer, rider telemetry and more. The teaser suggests the bike will get adjustable USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear.

There is also a steering damper, twin disc brakes at the front and a single disc at the rear along with dual-channel ABS. CFMoto is likely to offer more electronic aids including traction control, ride-by-wire with riding modes and more.

The CFMoto 500SR Voom is confirmed only for China at the moment and chances are slim of its arrival in India

CFMoto will completely reveal the new 500SR Voom in the coming days. The bike has been confirmed for launch in the Chinese market but it needs to be seen if it’ll make its way to other markets globally including India. The company has a limited presence in India and chances are slim it would bring the 500SR Voom to the market. Globally, the bike will take on the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R and Honda CBR500R in this space.

