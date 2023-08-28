Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: Rolls-Royce Amethyst Droptail is an exclusive purple roadster

Rolls-Royce Amethyst Droptail gets a removable hard top while its roof gets electrochromic glass that allows the surface to change colour.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 28 Aug 2023, 10:53 AM
1/8 Rolls-Royce has unveiled the second of the four Droptail commissions, the Amethyst, which was recently shown to the client at a private event in Gstaad, Switzerland. The purple roadster is inspired by the birthstone of the customer's son, the family's cultural heritage and personal passions.
2/8 One can safely assume that the Rolls-Royce Amethyst costs close to 200 crore or even more, though the brand hasn't revealed the exact price of the unit. The model is inspired by the Globe Amaranth wildflower which blooms in the desert near one of the client’s homes.
3/8 The duotone paint finish on the surface of the Rolls-Royce Amethyst Droptail captures various stages of the flower's blooming. The main body of the vehicle has a soft purple hue with a delicate silver undertone. The paintwork has been gently flecked with powdered aluminium.

4/8 When seen under the sunlight, the vehicle's gentle hint of mauve paint can also be found inside its 22-inch wheels, providing a subtle contrast to the mirror-polished aluminium surface. The vehicle is a result of two years of development by skilled technicians.
5/8 The lower front air intake on the Amethyst Droptail is a highly detailed piece which was digitally designed and printed in a lightweight composite and incorporates 202 hand-polished stainless-steel ingots. The Spirit of Ecstasy figurine on the front is surrounded by amethyst cabochons.
6/8 The Droptail's Pantheon grille treatment is done using a partially hand-brushed and a partially hand-polished technique with a precise line demarking each finish. It took more than 50 hours of collective work to achieve the perfect uniformity in the finishes and sharpness in the contrast between lines.
7/8 On the inside, Sand Dunes-coloured leather treatment has been applied contrasted with the Calamander Light open-pore wood inserts. It took more than six months and reviewing of over 100 logs to find the perfect wooden inserts. The flooring is done with woven leather floormats.
8/8 The interior of the vehicle has been equipped with rotary dials that use rare amethyst gems. The fascia has been graced with a unique timepiece from Swiss haute horlogerie maison, Vacheron Constantin. It gets an intricate hand-wound movement and is housed in a specially designed holder.
