Home
Auto
Photos
In Pics: Renault R5 E Tech Unveiled. Is This The Ev India Deserves?
In pics: Renault R5 E-Tech unveiled. Is this the EV India deserves?
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
26 Feb 2024, 15:23 PM
The Renault R5 E-Tech weighs less than 1,500 kilos and claims to have a range of up to 400 kms.
1/11
The Renault R5 E-Tech has made its world debut at the Geneva Motor Show that is being held in Geneva for the first time since the outbreak of Covid pandemic. The Renault R5 E-Tech is positioned as an ubran electric car that is packed with features and has a practical drive range.
2/11
The Renault R5 E-Tech draws clear inspiration from erstwhile models Renault R5 and Super 5 that were strong performers in the 1970s and 1980s, together selling nine million units between 1972 and 1996.
3/11
One of the biggest examples of this is in the use of flashy paint options on the body, apart from the White shade one can see here.
4/11
The Renault R5 E-Tech is being positioned for new-age EV customers and a fair chunk of such buyers may be in the younger age brackets.
5/11
As such, the design of the EV model is fresh even if it does draw inspiration from the Renault R5 and Super 5.
6/11
The vertical taill lights on the Renault R5 and Super 5, for instance, are a clear throwback to those two models.
7/11
But there are practical bits too. The wheelbase, for instance, is at 2,540 mm and Renault says that a flat floorbed will further elevate the backseat comfort inside the EV.
8/11
The Renault R5 E-Tech will come with two battery pack options. The 40 KWh variant with 300 kms of range is priced at 25,000 euros or approximately
₹
22.50 lakh. But this won't be the first to be dispatched to customers. Instead, it will be the 52 kilowatt hour (KWh) battery pack version with a claimed range of 400 kms. This version will start shipping second-half of 2024.
9/11
The EV will also offer bidirectional charging which will allow owners to sell their battery's energy back to the grid. It also supports V2L (vehicle-to-load) charge.
10/11
Renault says the EV weighs less than 1,500 kilos, making it agile and nimble.
11/11
The R5 E-Tech gets a large infotianment screen in the cabin and will offer plenty of storage areas all around the cabin. Additionally, it will also get a slew of safety features - active as well as passive.
First Published Date:
26 Feb 2024, 15:23 PM IST
TAGS:
Renault R5 E-Tech
Renault
EV
Electric car
electric vehicle
