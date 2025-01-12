India bound 2025 Skoda Enyaq EV unveiled. Here’s what range and specs it has to offer

The Skoda Enyaq EV is one of the best-selling electric cars in Europe with more than 2.50 lakh units sold within three years of its launch. Upon its launch in India, it will rival the likes of Kia EV6, Volvo C40 Recharge, BYD Atto 3 among others. Here are the key highlights of the new electric SUV.

The India bound Skoda Enyaq EV was recently unveiled globally, and the electric SUV will make its India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Skoda Enyaq EV will make its way to the Indian shore via CBU (Completely Built Unit) route and will be the flagship for the Czech manufacturer in the country. The 2025 Enyaq EV will be launched in European markets first with the India launch expected to take place later this year.

The 2025 Skoda Enyaq has been unveiled globally with enhanced range and better features along with a new design. The electric SUV is expected to make

1 2025 Skoda Enyaq EV: Design With the new update, the Skoda Enyaq EV now features the company’s Modern Solid Design philosophy. Sharing few elements with the recently launched Skoda Elroq, the Enyaq gets a sleeker front fascia as compared to the outgoing model. with concealed sensors, dark chrome Skoda lettering instead of the carmaker’s logo on the bonnet and tailgate, LED Matrix headlight and DRL units among others. The LED taillights and bumper at the rear have also been revised. Interestingly, with the update, Skoda has also increased the dimensions of the electric SUV. The EV now stands 4,658 mm in length, 1,879 mm in width and 1,622 mm in height. While the length of the EV has gone up by millimetres the height of the EV has also increased by around two millimetres. The Enyaq EV will offer a wheelbase of 2,765 mm and stand on 19-inch alloy wheels. The wheel size may go up to 21 inches depending on which variant one chooses. Interestingly, Skoda says the improved drag coefficient of the Enyaq, which has dropped from 0.264 to 0.245, has also helped the EV to enhance its range.

2 2025 Skoda Enyaq EV: Specs Alongside the looks, the Skoda Enyaq is also better than the outgoing model in terms of specs. The Skoda Enyaq is now offered in two battery pack options, a 63 kWh and a 82 kWh battery pack. In comparison, the earlier version was offered with three battery packs including a 52 kWh, a 58 kWh and a 77 kWh unit with a claimed range of up to 510 kms in a single charge. With the new model, the smaller battery claims to offer up to 439 kms of range in a single charge while the bigger pack promises up to 597 kms of range. The Enyaq EV will be offered with single and dual electric motor setup and equipped with rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive technology. The power output ranges between 201 bhp and 281 bhp while the peak torque ranges between 310 Nm and 545 Nm depending on variants. The top speed limit of the Enyaq EV has been restricted to 180 kmph. The EV can now sprint from zero to 100 kmph 6.7 seconds. The batteries can support DC fast charging with maximum capacity of 175 kW. Skoda says the batteries can be recharged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in less than 30 minutes using a fast charger.

3 2025 Skoda Enyaq EV: Cabin The Skoda Enyaq has also been updated on the inside, and now features a minimalist look for the cabin. The cabin now features the new steering wheel with Skoda lettering resembling the new-gen Superb, Kodiaq, and Octavia. The Skoda Enyaq now gets six interior theme options - Loft, Lodge, Lounge, Eco Suite, Suite, and Sportline. Interestingly, all of these themes use sustainable materials.

4 2025 Skoda Enyaq EV: Features The updated Skoda Enyaq now gets a 5 inch driver’s display along with a 13 inch touchscreen infotainment system. It further features a heads-up-display, park assist with a new remote park assist function, MySkoda application with new features and 45W USB Type-C ports. In terms of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) functionalities, it gets side assist and crew protection assist as standard. Interestingly, other standard features include open-on-approach or walk-away locking, three-zone AC, front heated seats, and a tow bar.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Skoda Enyaq 77 kWh 77 kWh 510 km 510 km ₹ 50 - 55 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Skoda Kodiaq 2025 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Skoda Superb 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 54 Lakhs Compare Skoda Slavia 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10.69 Lakhs Compare View Offers Skoda Kylaq 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers Skoda Kushaq 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers

5 2025 Skoda Enyaq EV: India launch and price While the 2025 Skoda Enyaq EV will make its India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the launch of the electric SUV is expected later in the year. Expected to be priced at ₹55 lakh, ex-showroom, the new electric SUV will take on other EVs like the Kia EV6, Volvo C40 Recharge, BYD Atto 3 and others.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: