Five blockbuster reasons why Hyundai's cheapest EV deserves India debut

Hyundai is all set to drive in Creta EV into India
Creta EV will be the first of four EVs planned for the Indian car market by Hyundai
While which models will follow is not yet known, one particular EV model is likely to make rivals sweat
Say hello to the Inster EV which is currently available in select global markets only. Should it also call India its home?
The compact proportions of Inster EV, as big as Venue, can make it ideal for Indian conditions
It is offered in two battery-pack options - 42 kWh and 49 kWh. It has a claimed range of 370 kms which is ideal for daily runs and occasional highway rides
And because it can do occasional highway journeys, a boot of 351 litres is kind of ideal
It is a Hyundai after all, so packed with features galore. The best of them all? Assisted-driving functions like Lane Keep Assist
It is the most-affordable Hyundai EV anywhere in the world. If it does come to India, expect it to be priced at around ₹10 lakkhs