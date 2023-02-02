In pics: Nissan Max-Out Concept is a convertible from future
Nissan Max-Out Convertible is a concept vehicle that has a futuristic design language. It has a very low centre of gravity and is light weight.
The Nissan Max-Out is a convertible concept. It is an all-electric sports roadster.
The auto manufacturer will showcase the concept car in a series of events called Nissan Futures.
The concept car originally debuted in November 2021 as one of the four 'Out concept cars from the brand.
The other models in the series were Chill-Out, Surf-Out and Hang-Out.
The design seems very digitalized in a way that there are many lighting elements
In place of a conventional headlamp, the front profile sports a digital display with LED illumination.
The cabin features a wide digital screen that is capable of handling multiple tasks.
The display appears on transparent glass that has a neon green theme.
The profile of the vehicle is quite low, giving it a low-slung design.
The design of the headrests is quite unique and wide.
It seems like there is a lot of cabin space for the occupants.
First Published Date: 02 Feb 2023, 11:53 AM IST
TAGS: Nissan concept vehicles
