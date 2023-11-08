Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: Motorcycles and scooters that impressed us at EICMA 2023

EICMA 2023 has witnessed some spectacular motorcycles and scooters.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 08 Nov 2023, 16:02 PM
1/4 Hero MotoCorp has showcased the Vida V1 Pro at the EICMA 2023. The Indian two-wheeler manufacturer aims to start selling the Vida V1 Pro electric scooter in Europe and UK by mid-2024. With this, the Indian auto company aims to enter the European electric two-wheeler market.
2/4 The Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric is one of the major attractions at the EICMA 2023 in Milan. It has been revealed alongside the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452. It is a concept that comes previewing the brand's future electric motorcycle. Royal Enfield has already said that it plans to launch its first electric motorcycle in 2025.
3/4 The 2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan has made its global debut at EICMA 2023. The adventure motorcycle comes replacing the Himalayan 411 and it will be launched in India on November 24 this year. Besides the Indian market, the motorcycle will be introduced in the European market as well and sales in the continent will commence from April next year, while pre-bookings in India have already commenced.

4/4 The new Hero Xoom 125R is one of the key exhibits from the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer. This scooter comes as a challenger against the TVS Ntorq and it will be launched sometime next year. The scooter comes with a sporty stance and modern design elements.
First Published Date: 08 Nov 2023, 16:02 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric Hero Xoom 125R Vida V1 Pro Hero MotoCorp EICMA 2023
