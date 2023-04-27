Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2024 debuts with built-in TikTok app

The updated 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class comes with updated design and features such as a selfie camera.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 27 Apr 2023, 12:14 PM
1/10 Mercedes-Benz has finally take the wraps off the new E-Class 2024. The luxury sedan is now more modern and technologically advanced than ever in its history.
2/10 The sixth generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class, also considered as the baby S-Class, will be on sale in European markets later this year.
3/10 The LED headlights and tail lights of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class have also been redesigned and become slimmer.

4/10 The new E-Class features a Digital Vehicle Key for locking and unlocking via iPhone and Apple Watch smartphones.
5/10 The new E-Class has grown slightly in size over its predecessor, evident from the longer wheelbase 2,961 mm, an increase of 22 mm.
6/10 The new E-Class will also expected to hit the Indian markets early next year.
7/10 The luxury sedan - Mercedes E-Class - stands 4,949 mm in length, 1,880 mm in width and 1,468 mm in height.
8/10 Mercedes says the new E-Class will offer aerodynamic drag co-efficiency of just 0.23.
9/10 Mercedes-Benz has upgraded the design of the E-Class with some parts of its inspired from the EQE.
10/10 On the inside, besides regular entertainment options, one can get native apps like TikTok and Angry Birds as well as Zoom.
First Published Date: 27 Apr 2023, 12:14 PM IST
TAGS: E-Class Mercedes-Benz luxury cars
