In pics: Masked fans throng halls as Beijing Auto Show gets underway
. Updated: 26 Sep 2020, 12:34 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
Beijing Auto Show was previously postponed due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country. The motor show got underway from September 26 with car makers looking at China to reverse their own drooping fortunes.
1/7Beijing Auto Show - also called Beijing Motor Show or Beijing International Automotive Exhibition - got underway from September 26 after months of delay due to Covid-19 outbreak. Hundreds of masked enthusiasts thronged the halls as car makers showcased their offerings here. In this photo, ushers wearing face masks are seen taking a break.
2/7While cars and automobiles are obviously the spotlight, there is a whole lot of emphasis on safety and precautions at the event.
3/7A visitor takes a picture of the new Volkswagen Phideon at Beijing Auto Show.
4/7People look at a Volvo XC40 car during Beijing Auto Show.
5/7Global companies as well as local players are keen to tap the massive Chinese auto market to stage revival in what has been a challenging 2020 so far.
6/7The new Volkswagen Golf 8 is seen at Beijing Auto Show.
7/7Visitors wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, look at a Mercedes V260 L SPV luxury van.
