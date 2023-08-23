Planning to exchange your car for a Skoda? Grab benefits up to 60k this month

Published Aug 23, 2023

Skoda Auto India has announced an Exchange Carnival for August

The company will facilitate a single window drive-in-drive-out facility

Those who exchange their old car can get benefits up to 60,000

The OEM is also offering discounts on maintenance and warranty packages 

Along with exchange support, a complimentary service package of up to four years is being offered

Customers can also avail corporate benefits of up to 70,000

Extended warranty with benefits up to 4,000 is also being offered

Skoda currently sells three models in India - Kushaq, Kodiaq and Slavia

Kushaq is its best-selling model that rakes in decent sales numbers every month
