Planning to exchange your car for a Skoda? Grab benefits up to 60k this month

Skoda Auto India has announced an Exchange Carnival for August
The company will facilitate a single window drive-in-drive-out facility
Those who exchange their old car can get benefits up to ₹60,000
The OEM is also offering discounts on maintenance and warranty packages
Along with exchange support, a complimentary service package of up to four years is being offered
Customers can also avail corporate benefits of up to ₹70,000
Extended warranty with benefits up to ₹4,000 is also being offered
Skoda currently sells three models in India - Kushaq, Kodiaq and Slavia
Kushaq is its best-selling model that rakes in decent sales numbers every month