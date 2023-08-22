Skoda Auto India announces August Exchange Carnival with benefits up to 60k

Skoda Auto India on Tuesday announced an Exchange Carnival for the month of August with benefits up to ₹60,000. Apart from this, the OEM is offering a host of deals, discounts and service, maintenance, and warranty packages to customers of new Skoda cars. During the carnival, the company will facilitate a single window drive-in-drive-out facility.

Along with exchange support, the company is also offering a complimentary service package of up to four years. It is also offering corporate benefits of up to ₹70,000 as well as extended warranty with benefits up to ₹4,000.

Earlier this month, the company carried out a monsoon service campaign, offering various maintenance-related discounts to customers. Skoda currently sells three models in India - Kushaq, Kodiaq and Slavia.

The company recently achieved a milestone of exporting 6,00,000 cars that were produced at its manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. This achievement cements the position of India as a key export hub for the VW Group. The India-made models are finding strong demand in Mexico, GCC countries, Sub Sahara, North Africa and other Asian markets, to name a few, further solidifying the Group's global footprint. Notably, the Kushaq is also the first Skoda vehicle to be exported from India.

The India-made Skoda Kushaq and Skoda Slavia models are set to be exported to Vietnam as parts and components in 2024. To facilitate this expansion, an advanced 16,000 sq. m plant is currently under construction in Chakan, Pune, dedicated to manufacturing these.

In June, the company entered into the NFT space with the launch of Skodaverse India - a Web 3.0 platform to engage users with NFT sales. It will offer unique digital art enabling customers to unlock bespoke utilities and experiences. The aim is to create a community of Skoda fans to interact, engage and co-create in the long term. Skodaverse India is a part of the existing global Web 3.0 initiative Skodaverse.

