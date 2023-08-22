Skoda Auto India announces August Exchange Carnival with benefits up to 60k

HT Auto
Skoda Auto India on Tuesday announced an Exchange Carnival for the month of August with benefits up to 60,000. Apart from this, the OEM is offering a host of deals, discounts and service, maintenance, and warranty packages to customers of new Skoda cars. During the carnival, the company will facilitate a single window drive-in-drive-out facility.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Aug 2023, 17:24 PM
Skoda currently sells three cars in India - Kodiaq, Kushaq and Slavia
Along with exchange support, the company is also offering a complimentary service package of up to four years. It is also offering corporate benefits of up to 70,000 as well as extended warranty with benefits up to 4,000.

Earlier this month, the company carried out a monsoon service campaign, offering various maintenance-related discounts to customers. Skoda currently sells three models in India - Kushaq, Kodiaq and Slavia.

The company recently achieved a milestone of exporting 6,00,000 cars that were produced at its manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. This achievement cements the position of India as a key export hub for the VW Group. The India-made models are finding strong demand in Mexico, GCC countries, Sub Sahara, North Africa and other Asian markets, to name a few, further solidifying the Group's global footprint. Notably, the Kushaq is also the first Skoda vehicle to be exported from India.

The India-made Skoda Kushaq and Skoda Slavia models are set to be exported to Vietnam as parts and components in 2024. To facilitate this expansion, an advanced 16,000 sq. m plant is currently under construction in Chakan, Pune, dedicated to manufacturing these.

In June, the company entered into the NFT space with the launch of Skodaverse India - a Web 3.0 platform to engage users with NFT sales. It will offer unique digital art enabling customers to unlock bespoke utilities and experiences. The aim is to create a community of Skoda fans to interact, engage and co-create in the long term. Skodaverse India is a part of the existing global Web 3.0 initiative Skodaverse.

First Published Date: 22 Aug 2023, 17:24 PM IST

