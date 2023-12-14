This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HomeAutoPhotos In Pics: Kia Sonet Facelift Breaks Cover With Updated Design And Adas, Bookings Begin On December 20
In pics: Kia Sonet facelift breaks cover with updated design and ADAS
Kia Sonet facelift gets a host of design and feature updates making it stand out from the outgoing version of the compact SUV, but on the mechanical front, the car remains the same as its predecessor with unchanged engine and transmission options.
By: HT Auto Desk Updated on: 14 Dec 2023, 15:01 PM