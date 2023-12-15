2024 Kia Sonet facelift vs Tata Nexon facelift: Feature, spec, engine compared

Kia Sonet facelift SUV has been unveiled for India with host of changes. The Korean carmaker has upgraded the SUV which competes in the sub-compact segment. In its new avatar, the 2024 Sonet facelift comes across a more tech and feature-loaded version with sportier looks. Among its rivals, Tata Nexon also received major overhaul just a couple of months ago. It will be an interesting contest between the two when Kia launches the new Sonet next month.

Kia has announced that pre-bookings for the Sonet facelift SUV will start from December 20. According to HT auto sources, the booking amount for the Sonet facelift will be ₹25,000. One can book the SUV through the nearest dealership or through Kia's official website. Kia Sonet was first launched in India back in September, 2020. Sonet is Kia's second best-selling model in India. Till November, the carmaker has sold nearly 2.83 lakh units across the country. Since then, this will be the first major update for the SUV that will aim to renew its rivalry with the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300 among others.

With choices galore in the segment, which one should be your pick? Here is a quick comparison between 2024 Kia Sonet and Tata Nexon, two of the models which received updates most recently, to make an informed decision.

Kia Sonet facelift vs Tata Nexon facelift: Specs

The new Sonet has grown marginally compared to its predecessor in terms of dimension. The SUV now stands 3,995 mm in length and 1,790 in width which are similar to the existing dimensions of the Sonet. However, the height of the SUV has increased by 32 mm. It now stands at 1,642 mm instead of 1,610 mm earlier. The wheelbase of the Sonet facelift SUV also remains same at 2,500 mm. Kia will offer Sonet SUV in as many as seven trims. Unlike Tata Motors, Kia has not changed the nomenclature of the variants. There are 11 colour options to choose from, including the new Pewter Olive and two dual-tone exterior themes. Kia will also introduce the Matte Graphite colour exclusively for the X-Line trim.

Compared to Sonet, the new Nexon is similar in size but marginally wider by 14 mm. However, the height of the Nexon is slightly smaller than the new Sonet. Tata Motor offers the Nexon SUV in 11 variants. When it comes to choice of exterior colours, Nexon offers only six against 11 offered on Sonet.

Kia Sonet facelift vs Tata Nexon facelift: Features

Sonet embodies every essence a Korean car manufacturer stands for - feature-rich and loaded with new technology. The Sonet is the first SUV in its segment to be offered with ADAS technology, a feature none of its rivals have yet. This will give Sonet an edge over the likes of Nexon. The ADAS tech is offered with 10 features including lane keep assist, lane follow assist and lane departure warning. There are overall 25 safety features in Sonet, including six airbags as standard, which are more or less similar to what Nexon offers.

In terms of creature comfort, Sonet again stands apart among most its rivals, even Nexon. The updated cabin now comes with a dual digital screen, each measuring 10.25 inches, serving as infotainment system or driver display. Overall, Kia claims there are 25 segment-first features inside Sonet. These also include the likes of ventilated front seats, electric sunroof, air purifier, Bose sound system and power-adjustable driver seat.

Kia Sonet facelift vs Tata Nexon facelift: Engines, performance

Under the hood, Kia has kept things unchanged for the Sonet facelift SUV. There are three engines, including petrol and diesel, offered as choices. The 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine is capable of churning out 82 bhp of power and 115 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The second option is the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. Mated to either a 6-speed iMT and 7-speed DCT transmission, the engine can generate 118 bhp of power and 172 Nm of peak torque. The sole diesel engine is a 1.5-litre unit which can churn out 114 bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The only change here is the return of the 6-speed manual gearbox for diesel variants. It also gets a 6-speed automatic gearbox which is a better option than Nexon's AMT unit.

As far as the new Nexon is concerned, the SUV comes powered by a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo petrol unit that can generate 118 bhp of power and 170 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to either a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCA transmission units. The 1.5-litre diesel engine is equally powerful as that of the Sonet. Besides the AMT, Nexon diesel also comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

