In Pics: Hyundai Tucson Crash Tested At Bncap, Scores A 5 Star Rating
In Pics: Hyundai Tucson crash tested at Bharat NCAP, scores a 5-star rating
By:
HT Auto
Updated on:
28 Nov 2024, 16:42 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
Hyundai Tucson has been tested at the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP) and emerged victorious with a whole 5-star score.
1/6
The Hyundai Tucson, an SUV that is priced between
₹
29.02 lakh and
₹
35.94 lakh (ex-showroom) has recently undergone crash testing at the Bharat NCAP facility. The SUV scored a full five-stars in the testing.
2/6
The Tuscon is one of the first cars to be tested from the Hyundai lineup at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. The SUV scored 30.84 points out of 32 in terms of adult occupant protection whereas in the child occupant protection category it scored 41 out of 49 points.
3/6
More specifically, the Tucson scored 16 out of 16 points in the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test conducted at a speed of 50 kmph. All of these ratings and scores are only applicable on the Platinum and Signature variants of the SUV.
4/6
In the side moveable deformable barrier and the side pole impact tests the occupant gets a rating of ‘good’ protection in all areas of the body. Other than these remarks, the Dynamic score that the vehicle obtained was 24 out of 24 and the CRS installation score was 12 out of 12. The Vehicle assessment score was lower getting 5 out of 13 points.
5/6
In the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier test, the Hyundai Tucson got 14.84 out of 16.00 points. The driver dummy showed ‘adequate’ protection for the chest and foot whereas other areas of the dummy received ‘good’ ratings.
6/6
The unit that was tested was equipped with equipment like frontal airbags, belt pretensioner, belt load limiter, side head curtain airbag, side chest airbag and side pelvis airbag. Thee SUV comes with ISOFIX child seat mounts, Electronic Stability Control, pedestrian protection and seat belt reminders.
First Published Date:
28 Nov 2024, 16:42 PM IST
TAGS:
hyundai
hyundai tucson
tucson
safety
Hyundai Tucson scores 5 stars crash test rating in Bharat NCAP
28 Nov 2024
Watch Hyundai Tucson crash test video at Bharat NCAP. Five-star safety rating for the Korean SUV
28 Nov 2024
2025 Hyundai Tucson unveiled. Check what's different
30 Mar 2024
2025 Hyundai Tucson makes global debut at New York Auto Show
30 Mar 2024
2025 Hyundai Tucson goes on sale in US: All that we know so far
10 Jul 2024
Five eco-friendly highlights of Hyundai Ioniq 5
22 Apr 2024
