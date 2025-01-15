HT Auto
In pics: Honda CB650R and CBR650R teased, to launch in India soon

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Jan 2025, 11:37 AM
The two middleweight bikes were last updated in 2021 and share the same mechanical specifications. With the 2024 update, these get a new e-clutch syst
Honda CB650R and CBR650R
The new Honda CB650R and CBR650R are slated for a launch in the Indian market and teasers are already out across social media. The middleweight bikes were updated in 2024 and will arrive with new design elements and modern features. 
Honda CB650R and CBR650R
Honda CB650R
The 2024 Honda CB650R is a middleweight naked bike styled in neo-retro cafe racer overalls. It features new LED lighting units all around and is fitted with new radiator shrouds, rider and pillion seat, and a new tail unit.   
Honda CB650R
Honda CB650R
The design incorporates the signature Trapezoid proportions of a sharper tail unit and a shorter overhand, combined with a slanted LED headlamp. The new LED taillamp is integrated neatly into the fairing.  
Honda CB650R
Honda CB650R and CBR650R
Apart from the LED lighting, the 2024 CB650R comes with a new five-inch full-colour TFT screen that can pair with smartphones via Bluetooth. This offers call and SMS alerts alongside turn-by-turn navigation. 
Honda CB650R and CBR650R
Honda CB650R
Powering the new CB650R is the 649 cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine that has been carried over from the 2021 model. This unit makes 95 bhp and 63 Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed gearbox.
Honda CB650R
Honda CB650R
The 2024 Honda CB650R is built around a steel diamond frame, with 41 mm Showa USD front forks and a 10-step adjustable rear monoshock. Braking duties are taken up by twin 310 mm front discs and a single 240 mm rear disc. 
Honda CB650R
Honda CBR650R
The 2024 Honda CBR650R is a middleweight sports bike, essentially a fully faired version of the CB650R. Both were last launched in India in 2021 and have new upgrades this year to renew competition.
Honda CBR650R
Honda CB650R and CBR650R
The 2024 CBR650R sports new, aggressive dual-LED headlamps and comes with updated bodywork. It has clip-on handlebars mounted beneath the top triple clamp, rear-set foot pegs, and a more compacdt tail unit. 
Honda CB650R and CBR650R
Honda CB650R and CBR650R
Both updated bikes will now feature a bigger five-inch screen that offers Bluetooth connectivity with call and SMS alerts alongside turn-by-turn navigation. 
Honda CB650R and CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
Honda has updated the CB650R and the CBR650R with the new Honda E-Clutch feature that removes the need to use the clutch lever when shifting gears. It is not yet confirmed whether this feature will come to the India-spec models.  
Honda CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
The Honda CBR650R was last priced in India at 9.35 lakh ex-showroom, while the CB650R was priced at 9.15 ex-showroom. Prices are expected to increase when the 2024 model year update launches in the Indian market.
Honda CBR650R
First Published Date: 15 Jan 2025, 11:37 AM IST
TAGS: Honda CB650R Honda CBR650R honda sports bike

