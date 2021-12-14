Top Sections
In pics: Genesis G90 flagship sedan is here to challenge S-Class, 7-Series

11 Photos . Updated: 14 Dec 2021, 01:48 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Genesis G90 flagship luxury sedan of the automaker is expected to go on sale from next year.

1/11Genesis G90 comes as the flagship sedan of the South Korean luxury carmaker under Hyundai Motor Group.
2/11Genesis G90 luxury sedan competes with rivals such as Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7-Series, Audi A8 etc.
3/11The Genesis G90 luxury sedan looks suave from every angle, reflecting a perfect blend of elegant styling with modern elements.
4/11Genesis G90 sedan gets a large single-frame front grille that comes with a diamond shape and shiny bold mesh pattern. Accompanying it are the sleek dual line LED headlamps with integrated LED indicators and front bumpers with large black air intakes.
5/11The fluid illumination pattern of the Genesis G90 luxury sedan's LED lighting pattern grabs attention at the very first glimpse.
6/11While side profile gets large stylish alloy wheels, rear profile of Genesis G90 looks sculpted with sleek and sharp LED taillights, a crafted tailgate, twin chrome tipped exhausts etc.
7/11Overall visual appearance of the 2022 Genesis G90 luxury sedan looks absolutely eye-catching and at par its rivals.
8/11The cabin of the car looks plush with premiumness and minimalist with a design layout.
9/11Genesis has clearly followed the modern philosophy of luxury car designing - offer as much space as possible ensuring comfortable riding experience for occupants.
10/11The Genesis G90 gets a large display at dashboard combining both driver information display and infotainment system.
11/11Rear occupants get a separate infotainment screen, plush seats with premium leather, arm rest with control panel etc.
  • First Published Date : 14 Dec 2021, 01:48 PM IST