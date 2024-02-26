TOP SECTIONS
News & Videos
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Auto News
Web Stories
Photos
Videos
Electric Vehicles
Trending
Reviews
EV
new
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
More
How To
My Garage
EMI Calculator
For You
EXPLORE AUTO
About Us
Contact Us
Sitemap
RSS
Terms Of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
News & Videos
News & Videos
Auto News
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Electric Vehicle News
Videos
Photos
Reviews
Web Stories
Trending
Cars
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
EV
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
More
More
How To
My Garage
EMI Calculator
For You
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
I'll do this later
Allow
Home
Auto
Photos
In Pics: China's Byd Wants To Challenge Ferrari And Lamborghini. Here's How
In pics: China's BYD wants to challenge Ferrari and Lamborghini. Here's how
By:
Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Updated on:
26 Feb 2024, 12:12 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
The BYD Yangwang U9 is an all-electric supercar with credentials to challenge a long list of well-established rivals.
1/11
BYD is spreading its wings to be a global player of dominance in the world of electric mobility. The biggest rival to Tesla, the China-based company is now gunning for supercar makers like Ferrari and Lamborghini, and has introduced its own electric supercar called Yangwang U9.
(Bloomberg)
2/11
Priced at 1.68 million yuan which is approximately
₹
2 crore, the Yangwang U9 is the priciest BYD model ever. But it is also like no other BYD anywhere and has credentials that match some of the most audacious supercars in the world.
(Bloomberg)
3/11
The EV maker claims that the Yangwang U9 supercar can clock a top speed of 309.19 kmph and can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 2.36 seconds.
(Bloomberg)
Also check these Vehicles
Find more Cars
UPCOMING
BYD Seal
82.5 kWh
200 Kmph
700 km
₹ 55 - 60 Lakhs
View Details
BYD e6
71.7 kWh
130 Kmph
415 km
₹ 29.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
BYD Seagull
38 kWh
405 km
₹ 10 Lakhs
View Details
BYD Atto 3
60.48 kWh
160 Kmph
521 km
₹ 33.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV
3.1 kWh
65 Kmph
60 km
₹59,900
Compare
View Offers
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE
3.1 kWh
50 Kmph
85 km
₹74,000
Compare
View Offers
4/11
Equipped with four electric motors with each delivering a peak power of 240 kW, the Yangwang U9 can offer combined peak power of 960 kW.
(Bloomberg)
5/11
BYD says that the supercar has been thoroughly tested in thermal management system that helps it perform even in high temperatures.
(Bloomberg)
6/11
The supercar is equipped with BYD's Blade Battery technology that not only helps faster cooling but also supports ultra-fast charging of up to 500 kW.
(Bloomberg)
7/11
BYD has also highlighted the technology to control all four wheels independently, helping to control the car with stability and safety.
(Bloomberg)
8/11
The BYD Yangwang U9 has a per-charge claimed range of 450 kms but its actual range will depend on how it is being driven.
(Bloomberg)
9/11
In terms of design, the Yangwang U9 appears to be a futuristic supercar with gullwing doors. It is a 2-seater car which stands 4,966 mm in length, 2,029 mm in width, and 1,295 mm in height.
(Bloomberg)
10/11
The sharp face includes slim LED headlights and a large front grille. The alloy wheels measure 20 inches.
(Bloomberg)
11/11
The supercar is also equipped with 12 active and passive aerodynamic packages to reduce drag coefficient and enhance heat dissipation efficiency.
(Bloomberg)
First Published Date:
26 Feb 2024, 12:12 PM IST
TAGS:
BYD
Lamborghini Ferrari
EV
Electric vehicle
electric car
electric mobility
BYD Yangwang U9
Similar Stories
BYD introduces its first supercar Yangwang U9 to rival Ferrari, Lamborghini
26 Feb 2024
Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
17 Oct 2023
Tesla under threat! China's BYD moves into fast lane
20 Dec 2023
Gayatri Joshi accident in Italy: Five lessons to learn from tragic Lamborghini-Ferrari crash
06 Oct 2023
BYD beats Volkswagen as China’s best-selling car brand
26 Apr 2023
BYD launches India-bound Dolphin EV in China, gets a major price cut
25 Feb 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS