Luxury fleet of Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce & Ferraris seized from Tobacco baron

A luxury fleet of cars including Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Rolls-Royce and more were seized from the Kanpur-based Banshidhar Tobacco Company owned by KK Mishra. The Income Tax division in its raid seized nearly ₹7 crore in cash earlier this week in a tax evasion case worth more than ₹100 crore.

The Banshidhar Tobacco Company and its affiliate firms were raided across different cities including Kanpur, Delhi and Jhansi. An additional 15-20 teams conducted similar searches on the premises of people linked to the company in five states including Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.

The company had a fleet of luxury cars parked in the owner’s mansion including the Lamborghini Urus, Rolls-Royce Phantom, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Ferrari 812 GTS, a McLaren and more. The raid also unearthed a BMW S 1000 RR superbike from the premises. The overall value of the vehicles is estimated to be valued at ₹60 crore.

Authorities are investigating whether these vehicles were purchased through anonymous channels or omitted from the company’s financial records.

