In pics: BMW Motorrad reveals custom R 18 'Spirit of Passion'
. Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 01:20 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
The custom BMW R 18's frame is 100% original as nothing has been changed on it.
1/6BMW Motorrad has revealed a custom R 18 known as Spirit of Passion, in collaboration with Kingston Custom, run by Dirk Oehlerking. The bike features Kingston's signature handmade fairings.
2/6Oehlerking worked upon the existing body and gave the R 18 a new and rather unique identity instead of opting for an entirely new structure, He didn't experiment with new paintwork but rather extended the R 18's original design.
3/6The biggest eye-catcher on the bike is its signature Kingston fairing. The Spirit of Passion benefits from a completely handmade fairing design, including custom handlebar and mudguard.
4/6Kellermann indicators sit at the place of stock units, while the LED front headlight now comes integrated inside the fairing.
5/6The exhaust has been modified in Kingston Roadster style, while the seating is also custom made using a range of universal accessories.
6/6Heels, suspension, and fuel tank have been carried over from the stock motorcycle, and the overall design is based on classic art deco style.
