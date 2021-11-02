Home
> In pics: Audi reveals new A8 sedan with refreshed grille
In pics: Audi reveals new A8 sedan with refreshed grille
Audi has unveiled the new A8 sedan with a fresh take on its grille, exterior and interior.
1/7Audi has unveiled its updated A8 flagship sedan with fresh and bigger grille along with new LED matrix lights. The German automaker is also offering an optional S Line exterior package for the sedan for the first time since its inception in 1994.
2/7Audi's flagship sedan, currently in the fourth -generation, received multiple upgrades at the exterior and along with an array of technologies. The front grille that is the highlight of the exterior has become bigger and comes with more chrome embellishment.
3/7The side profile of the new sedan gets a masculine appearance with subtly flared wheel arches, shoulder line and diamond-cut alloy wheels.
4/7At the rear, the LED strip runs the entire width of the car connecting the OLED taillights that enhances the Audi A8's visual appeal.
5/7Audi fine-tuned the interiors that took the look of the interiors a notch higher. This includes an optional heads-up display along with the updated Audi Virtual Cockpit. The sedan will also feature a pair of touchscreens measuring 10.1-inch and 8.6-inch sitting at the centre console.
6/7Audi has made sure the rear occupants don't feel left out and hence has provided personalised 10.1-inch displays with necessary leisure options.
7/7The sedan will sport a a V6 engine under its hood. For China, the Audi A8L Horch will become an ultra-luxurious variant of the sedan and for other markets, the A8 and A8L will be available with 3.0-litre TFSI and 4.0-litre TFSI engine options. There also will be a diesel and a plug-in hybrid variant. The car will feature an eight-speed tiptronic gearbox clubbed with Quattro AWD system.